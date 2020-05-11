Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood will hold a Lag b’Omer drive-thru from 5 to 6 p.m. May 12, in lieu of an in-person outdoor celebration during COVID-19.
Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the event and enter off of Fairmount Boulevard.
Items will also be collected for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank in Cleveland. Most-needed are: canned soup, canned vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter, cereal, deodorant, laundry detergent, shampoo, toilet paper, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste.