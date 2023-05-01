With 83 years of history to tell, Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood has received an official Ohio Historical Marker which will be unveiled during a 9 a.m. May 28 ceremony.
The historical marker, entitled “Gates of Hope for Jewish Immigrants,” is the seventh marker for a Jewish institution and the third for a synagogue in the state of Ohio.
The others in Northeast Ohio include the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust National Memorial in Bedford Heights, which received its national designation in December, and Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. In Cincinnati, the Plum Street Temple, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, The Jacob Rader Marcus Center of The American Jewish Archives and the Chestnut Street Cemetery have all received markers, according to the Ohio History Connection’s Remarkable Ohio.
“Back in 2021, I read in the CJN that the West Temple was awarded an Ohio Historical Marker,” Martha Sivertson, Shaarey Tikvah’s executive director, wrote to the Cleveland Jewish News in an April 19 email. “It sparked my interest so I check (the Ohio History Center’s) website to learn that, in 2021, they were especially considering immigration stories of which Shaarey Tikvah’s is rich.”
With the help of Sean Martin, associate curator for Jewish history at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland, she compiled a bibliography of sources, and submitted the application and “statement of significance” for the marker before the May 1, 2021 deadline, she wrote.
A little over a month later on June 18, Shaarey Tikvah was notified that it would be awarded the marker as well as a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to cover the production costs. The installation costs are also covered by two endowment funds, Robert and Alice Schubach Fund for Holocaust Education and the Wertheim Family Fund for Holocaust Education, she wrote.
The marker shares the story of the congregation’s founding in 1940 by German Jewish Holocaust refugees who fled their home country after Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, and named the congregation Shaarey Tikvah, or “Gates of Hope,” according to an April 11 news release. Shaarey Tikvah moved from private home gatherings to a location above the Tasty Shop Bakery on Euclid Avenue in 1942, moving and merging several more times before settling in Beachwood in 1986.
Although there will be a community unveiling and celebration May 28, Shaarey Tikvah placed the historical marker April 18 on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Memorial Day, where it is visible near its west entrance on Fairmount Boulevard, Rabbi Scott Roland told the Cleveland Jewish News April 18.
The marker also notes the story of Rabbi Jacob Shtull, the congregation’s first English-speaking rabbi installed in 1958, who served for 35 years. His wife, Rita Shtull, who Rabbi Scott Roland called one of the community’s matriarchs, died April 7 during Passover, shortly before the marker was placed.
“Unfortunately, as time marches on there are fewer and fewer people within our congregation who can really tell the story of those earliest generations who came from Germany and founded the congregation that eventually ended up becoming Shaarey Tikvah,” he said, explaining the significance of the marker.
While details of the unveiling ceremony are still in the works, Roland said it will include history and memories from the most veteran congregants and their children, prayers and celebrations of Shaarey Tikvah’s history.
“This is an important way of honoring that history and that legacy of our founders, of reminding those of us who came into the life of the congregation much later that we’re standing on the shoulders of those incredible men and women who left their homes and built a new life here in Cleveland,” Roland said.