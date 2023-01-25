Congregation Shaarey Tikvah will host Massachusetts-based TikTok content creator Miriam Anzovin as part of its “Opening New Windows to Jewish Learning” Shabbaton on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 in Beachwood.
Anzovin is the creator of the viral “Daf Reactions” series on TikTok and will lead discussions during the weekend’s studies. She’ll discuss her spiritual journey, her experiences being a “Talmud influencer” in the public eye and Daf Yomi, which is a page-a-day Talmud reading structure, according to a news release.
A resident of Natick, Anzovin, 37, told the Cleveland Jewish News that taking to social media to explore Jewish studies “happened kind of by accident.” She has a presence on TikTok, Instagram, Mastodon, Twitter and YouTube.
“This was never an intentional plan to have videos and content creation as something I did on my own and going into different communities to speak about it,” she said. “I had a video last year that sparked this interest in people doing Daf Yomi like me for the first time, encountering this ancient text and digesting it in a modern way. It was resonant in a way I didn’t expect in my wildest dreams.”
Before becoming a full-time personal content creator, Anzovin had been a content creator for organizations, including her local Jewish federation. When her employer shifted gears and no longer had her doing content creation, she said that she “had all of this creative energy with no outlet.”
And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020, with a lot of people taking to the internet to establish a human connection, Anzovin said.
“That time taught me a lot of stuff about other people – their ways of life, passions and interests, and their ability to be so creative on their own and to educate and entertain me more than a lot of other media,” she recalled. “So, I lurked on TikTok for about two years to get a sense for what was out there.”
Around the same time, the 14th Daf Yomi cycle started in January 2020. That’s when a light bulb went off for Anzovin, she said. She posted her first videos in December 2021, with the first going viral in January 2022.
“I recognized the way I digested and understood Daf with my learning partner, that we would speak the same way about Daf, world events and things happening in our lives, and I would make him laugh,” she said. “And that’s when I realized, I wanted to make people laugh. It’s one of the biggest mitzvot in my opinion.”
Pulling back from her job, Anzovin jumped into a content creation schedule. Life since then has been “overwhelming,” but in a good way, she said.
“It’s been remarkable finding this community that is united in their love of Jewish studies, it crosses so many demographics,” she said. “I love Jewish learning. At a baseline, no other things would exist without that passion and love. And I’ve had that since I could remember. And that will remain regardless if TikTok goes away tomorrow. But on top of that, now I get to share it with other people.”
Anzovin said viewers have expressed that if she had been their rabbi or Hebrew teacher growing up, maybe they would’ve remained interested in their studies. Noting sentiments like that “speak to something bigger than me,” it’s why she takes on speaking opportunities like the upcoming Shabbaton.
“This has been a very mind-blowing aspect of it,” she said of her speaking engagements. “I’ve had the immense privilege of going to speak in so many different places. And in terms of Cleveland, I know (Rabbi Scott Roland) – I used to work with his wife at a previous job. This is an unbelievable way to reunite with them both and meet their community.”
But what she is most excited about is having the ability to show attendees there is more than one way to be Jewish, Anzovin said.
“A lot of times, people think there is one way to be Jewish, one path to take, and if they are not part of a certain path or denomination, that study is closed off to them or off limits,” she said. “I am essentially here to say that it’s not. Jewish study is a birthright to all of us. It is our heritage, and that can be an incredible, exciting place to be.”