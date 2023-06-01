How do we sum in 140 words the power of hope? How do we create a spiritual gateway in an effort toward ending antisemitism and hate?
The answers may never materialize all at once, but the 140 words on the new official Ohio Historical Marker unveiled May 28 at the west entrance of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood tells of those who never gave up trying.
The marker recants the story of the congregation’s founding in 1940 by German Jewish Holocaust refugees fleeing their country after Kristallnacht, referred to as the Night of Broken Glass. It explains the origin of the name, in Hebrew, meaning “Gates of Hope,” and how the congregation moved and merged as it grew into what and where it is today.
The historical marker was placed on April 18 on Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel. The May 28 unveiling event attracted about 50 people to see the new marker, titled “The Gates of Hope for Jewish Immigrants.”
“The historical marker ‘Gates of Hope for Jewish Immigrants,’ is the seventh marker for a Jewish institution and the third for a synagogue in Ohio,” said Andy Verhoff, Ohio History Fund and outreach manager of the state historic preservation office at the Ohio History Connection, before giving out three commendations to congregation officials.
Those who helped make it possible were thanked, and funds received included a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation which covered the production costs. The installation costs were covered by the Robert and Alice Schubach Fund for Holocaust Education, and the Wertheim Family Fund for Holocaust Education, said Shaarey Tikvah executive director Martha Sivertson.
“I think what the marker represents is what this congregation is trying to do,” Steve Wertheim said. “We need to make sure the community and the world understands what is happening and why it’s happening. Proactive events like this are an antidote to help stop hate and antisemitism, which is what happens when you dehumanize a community.”
Longtime Shaarey Tikvah member Marsha Fisher said her family moved to the area in 1963, moving away later in life. She said of the unveiling, “It was very moving, and one thought I had during the unveiling was that my family celebrations have always centered around the synagogue. It felt like coming home.”
Sivertson thanked those who helped make the marker’s placement possible, as she said, “My real privilege was to be able to help get the grant for the marker.” And, she said a bench will be added.
Shaarey Tikvah’s Rabbi Scott B. Roland also thanked attendees and officials present, and led them in prayer.
Verhoff added that there are approximately 1,750 such markers in Ohio, with more going up every day. He noted more than 70 applications are typically submitted every year. Ohio History Connection staff members can only get to about 30 of those annually, so getting this one was a feat to be appreciated.
“Your marker tells Ohio’s story,” Verhoff said.