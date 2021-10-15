Following a year of strictly virtually-baked challah loaves, the Shabbos Project CLE is gearing up for a return to in-person programming – and with a virtual component – for its Challah Bake weekend from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23.
An in-person launch event will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Jewish Family Experience, 2200 S. Green Road in University Heights, hosted by the congregation’s co-founder and associate director Ruchi Koval. The launch event will be simultaneously streamed for attendees that either aren’t comfortable gathering amid the pandemic or cannot attend in person for other reasons, Koval told the Cleveland Jewish News on Oct. 11.
The event is curated in partnership with Partners Cleveland, specifically with the assistance of Rabbi Pinchas and Nomi Landis.
“Every year for the Shabbos Project, we look around at the different community organizations and see who we can partner with because we feel like it should be a community event,” said Koval, who is a columnist for the Cleveland Jewish News and runs JFX alongside her husband, co-founder and program director Rabbi Sruly Koval. “It has been hard with COVID-19 obviously, figuring out what to do, how to do it and if we can do it. Last year, everything was virtual but this year we’re partnering with Partners Cleveland. It was their idea to do a small in-person event that would also be livestreamed.”
After renting for 10 years, JFX purchased the former Temple Emanu El building from John Carroll University July 2. Koval said members of the congregation were asking for years to hold the Challah Bake in their kitchen, but members didn’t have access to the kitchen and it wasn’t kosher. Now with a kosher kitchen, Koval explained it made sense to hold it there instead of at her home.
“This is the year we can do it and just stop talking about it,” she said. “We were going back and forth about doing it at my house or JFX, and I just really felt like we’re so grateful to have this space. So, why not use it?”
In addition to hosting the Challah Bake launch event, the weekend will also include a Friday night dinner led by Rabbi Yossi Bensoussan Oct. 22 and a Shabbat lunch hosted by Koval Oct. 23. Bensoussan serves as a mashgiach at Yeshiva High School of Cleveland in Beachwood. At 8 p.m. Oct. 23, Partners Cleveland will host a Havdallah bonfire for young professionals in partnership with Young Professionals at JFX.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Challah Bake garnered hundreds of women and girls from all over the Cleveland Jewish community. This year, it will be much smaller, which is something Koval is keen to positively harness.
“One of the nicer parts of the challah bake in previous years had been the size, getting so many Jewish women and girls together in one space,” she said. “There was something so exhilarating about that. With COVID, these kinds of gatherings had been far and few between, but I also think there is something lost in those events too – and that is intimacy and connection. Sometimes what you have to do is take your disadvantage and turn it into an advantage.”
And those who still want to participate in person, but don’t want to do it at JFX, have the opportunity to create their own community challah baking pods. The Shabbos Project will provide everything needed to bake, including a team member to help facilitate each pod.
“Last year, people were fearful even with the suggestion of that because a lot of people weren’t vaccinated,” Koval said. “But with this year, people can socialize more and be comfortable getting together with family and friends. It is a great alternative where you can have that livestream advantage but also the social component in creating your pod of people you’re comfortable with.”
Adding that “Shabbat is not meant to be celebrated in a vacuum,” Koval said anyone can get involved in this year’s Shabbos Project CLE festivities.
“You don’t have to be a member of JFX or know any of us to sign up,” she said. “We love getting together diverse groups of Jews in one room to celebrate our shared heritage. Our door is wide open.”
For more information, visit shabbosprojectcle.com.