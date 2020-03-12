Cleveland Heights-University Heights and Shaker Heights school districts have designated March 17 as a professional planning day in the event that schools are closed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In addition, Solon High School has canceled events from March 11 through March 19.
On March 11, the state announced a fourth case of coronavirus and the first confirmed case of community spread: a man in his 50s in Stark County, who had not traveled internationally and had no known contacts. There are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County.
“After much deliberation and discussion, district leaders and I have decided to cancel all classes for students on Tuesday, March 17 to allow teachers and administrators a day to work through plans for online and at-home learning,” Superintendent Liz Kirby wrote to CH-UH families and staff. in a March 11 notice posted on the district’s website. “All staff are expected to report to work.”
In addition, Kirby canceled all school building based events from March 12 through March 29.
A March 12 musical performance at Oxford Elementary School and grade four history day presentations at Fairfax Elementary School March 13 will take place without visitors.
David Glasner, superintendent of Shaker Heights City School District, also designated March 17 a professional day “as a planning day for teachers to prepare student learning resources and instruction in the event that conditions necessitate a school closure,” he wrote in a March 11 email.
Shaker Heights High School canceled all school sponsored large-group events through March 21, including field trips, concerts and SAT testing.
“The Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Integrated Student Supports submitted a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) regarding meal service to children during unanticipated school closures,” Glasner wrote. “The state is attempting to obtain a waiver in order to allow schools to provide meals to students eligible for free and reduced meals in cases of school closure. The sistrict is in touch with state officials to incorporate this into our planning.”
He said the state government and education officials are working on contingency plans for state testing, including “modifying state testing schedules if schools are closed for an extended period.”