Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11.
Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest for individual students and the Youth Sing Out songwriting contest for school classrooms. Both contests were open to sixth to 12th graders in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Mahoning, Trumbull and Wayne counties.
This year, more than 2,000 students entered either as individuals through the essay writing contest or as classes through the songwriting contest.
“Stop the Hate has grown and grown,” Dahlia Fisher, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage director of external relations, wrote in an email to the Cleveland Jewish News. “The number of students participating is incredible. This year because of the pandemic, we transitioned the way we delivered the Stop the Hate contest. ... We estimate achieving nearly 9,000 touch points.”
Participants as part of the Youth Speak Out section were asked to write a personal essay about biases they’ve witnessed or experienced, and how they reacted or will respond, all in 500 words or less. The student entries were divided by grade into categories, with 11th and 12th graders competing for a grand prize of a $20,000 college scholarship and a $5,000 anti-bias education grant to their high school. Sixth to 10th graders competed for a $500 cash prize per grade.
About 1,500 students entered the Youth Speak Out contest, and through a judging process with about 400 volunteer readers, the entries were cut down to 20 finalists.
Maltz Museum staff, Shaker Heights teachers and principal, and community members gathered outside Smyers’ Shaker Heights home and surprised him with his award May 11, livestreamed by the museum.
In his essay, Smyers described how his late grandfather – a civil rights advocate who pushed for lasting, systemic change from marching for voters’ rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to championing racial equality in Shaker Heights – inspired him to continue his efforts. Smyers wrote about how he joined a student group on race relations in high school, participated in the Juneteenth march for racial equality, sparked by the death of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., on June 19, 2020, and volunteered to urge people to vote in the 2020 election.
“I really thought that this is probably the best way possible to spread the word and show my passion and my wish to fulfill what my grandpa was trying to do and what I’m trying to do as well,” said Smyers, who will attend Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., in the fall and will major in either economics, sociology or African American studies.
Speaking with the Cleveland Jewish News a day after receiving the award, Smyers said he’s still in shock and was not expecting the surprise announcement outside his home.
Winning the award meant more to Smyers than just receiving the scholarship – it meant the start to progressing his grandfather’s legacy, he said.
“It relates back to my grandpa and why I was inspired to write this and take part in all the things that I did,” Smyers said. “I think that my grandpa would be incredibly proud. He expected a lot from me and my sisters, and my mom and her sisters. I don’t think he’d be surprised, but I think he’d be incredibly proud.”
The first runner-up received a $10,000 scholarship and a $2,000 anti-bias education grant to their high school, and the second runner-up received a $5,000 scholarship and a $2,000 anti-bias education grant to their high school. Honorable mention winners received a $1,000 cash prize and a $500 anti-bias education grant to their high schools.
In addition to Smyers, the following are the Youth Speak Out winners:
• Grades 11-12 first runner-up: Jessica Chang, a 12th grader from Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights
• Grades 11-12 second runner-up: AJ Shorts, a 12th grader at Charles F. Brush High School in Lyndhurst
• Grade 10 first place: Elizabeth Huang, Shaker Heights High School
• Grade 9 first place: Margaret Anne Hustak, Holy Name High School in Parma Heights
• Grade 8 first place: Sharbel Harb, Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School in Broadview Heights
• Grade 7 first place: Anthony Fritzgerald Jr., Saint Paschal Baylon School in Highland Heights
• Grade 6 first place: Calayla Holmes, homeschooled
The Youth Sing Out songwriting contest required participating classrooms go through a free online workshop, where they worked with a teaching artist from Roots of American Music to create an original song. The songs were then submitted to the contest and judged by a panel of music experts through a partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.
This year, more than 700 students from 35 classrooms wrote songs. Five middle school finalists and six high school finalists were then selected.
The song writing contest’s first-place winners for both high school and middle school received $3,500 and an invitation to perform on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame stage. Runner-up schools received $2,000.
The following are the Youth Sing Out winners:
• High school first place: Mayfield High School in Mayfield for “Daybreak,” written by Kari Beery’s eighth-period class and performed by Bethany Svoboda
• High school runner-ups: Max S. Hayes High School in Cleveland for “Our Pain,” written by Laverne McLain’s fourth-period class and performed by Charlie Mosbrook; and Midview High School in Grafton for “Love Wins,” written by Bill Lawton and Cassie Lundgard’s sixth-period class and performed by Brent Kirby
• Middle school first place: Harding Middle School in Lakewood for “Stand Up and Talk About It,” written by Andrea Soncina’s seventh-grade class and performed by Ray Flanagan
• Middle school runner-up: Garfield Middle School in Lakewood for “Stand Up, Work Together, Cheer Up,” written by Andrea Soncina’s eighth-grade class and performed by Sam Hooper
Every school that participated in Stop the Hate’s new digital tour of free online songwriting and essay writing workshops was eligible to receive anti-bias education grant money from a $30,000 pool that’s split evenly.
This year’s contest also featured a new award, the Stop the Hate Youth Sing Out Teacher of the Year, which was given to two teachers who demonstrate a personal commitment to anti-bias education. Beery of Mayfield High School and Tamara Blair of Newton D. Baker School of the Arts in Cleveland received the award, as well as a $1,000 cash prize.
Since the contest started 13 years ago, the Maltz Museum has awarded $1.3 million to Northeast Ohio students and schools, and has reached an estimated 40,000 students.
“Now in its 13th year, Stop the Hate continues to be timely and relevant and we continue to be inspired by the songs and essays students pen,” Fisher said. “Young people have important stories to tell, courageous voices to share and we are proud to provide a platform that amplifies their words and ideas.”
To view a list of all the contest winners and hear their submissions, visit bit.ly/3bmKCcC.