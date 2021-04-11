Most people can only dream of pursuing their lifelong passion. For Shaker Heights native Thomas Salomon, he has had the privilege of combining both of his passions, art and baseball, to achieve multiple distinctions, including his art being featured in numerous sports museums around the country.
Most recently, Salomon’s art was chosen to be featured in the Jackie Robinson Museum in New York City, which will open in three years.
“It’s kind of cool,” Salomon said. “I like it because I’ve been doing this for 27 years. My first partner died, his name was Bobby Dery. He supported me for a year when we went to memorabilia shows in New York, But, my sales were too weak. I’d just break even to pay for the hotel, food and gas.”
While the financial struggles were a setback, Salomon’s art is now featured in more than 15 museums, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, which has more than 100 of Salomon’s pieces.
Salomon does three kinds of mixed-media art. The first type features an abstract painted background. Salomon then cuts and pastes a photo of a player, stencils the players’ name and stats, and hand paints the team’s logo.
The second type is done on handmade Japanese paper. In the middle of the paper, there’s an 11-by-17 cut-out collage with logos, statistics and baseball cards.
The third style is an 11-by-17 cut-out collage, where Salomon captures the time period the player played in. He uses newspaper articles, baseball cards, logos of the team, dates, stadiums and playing fields.
One piece Salomon is working on is black-and-white cutouts of Jackie Robinson, surrounded by gospel singers like Mahalia Jackson and Billie Holiday, and trumpet player Louis Armstrong. All of those people are singing or playing their instrument while looking up. On top of this is the rest of Robinson’s Dodger teammates. They are all above Ku Klux Klan posters, while Robinson is handing an autograph book back up to a white hand, like the “hand of God.” There is no color in the piece besides black and white.
“My intention is to show Jackie Robinson and the Black culture through the singers and jazz musicians,” Salomon said. “The intention was to show their culture was more powerful than any racial antagonisms.”
Salomon was always a big sports fan, going to Cleveland Indians games when he was as young as 7 years old. He also had a background in art, working as an architect and an art teacher in the Cleveland Municipal School District for 14 years. After a brief stint as an interior design professor at Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J, Salomon became friendly with a man who was a great-grandson of Amos Alonzo Stagg, one of the key innovators for the development of college football
“Before I left (New Jersey), he gave me these big, uncut card sheets,” Salomon said. “So, I brought them back to Cleveland, and I started doing collages on top of the little baseball cards. About 300 baseball cards on a sheet that was 30-by-40 inches. So I started with Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, the old guys. Football actually got me started with this whole baseball kick, which I’m a big fan of.”
The 77-year-old Salomon still works 10 hours each day, six days per week.
In his 27 years of doing this, Salomon has made artwork of more than 1,000 players, including all 333 members of the baseball Hall of Fame. The thing he is most proud of is the connections he has made around the league and country.
“Currently, I am on a first-name call basis with the president of the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown,” Salomon said. “His name is Tim Meade. Nicest, sweetest guy. He calls me back whenever I send him pictures. He gives me criticism or words of advice. Nicest guy I’ve ever talked to.”