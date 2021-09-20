Squash players Max Good, a Shaker Heights resident and a senior at Shaker Heights High School, and Caleb Boateng, a the Bronx, N.Y., resident and junior at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, N.Y., embarked on a bike-a-thon, totaling 136 miles from Philadelphia to New York to raise money for the Squash Education Alliance.
They raised over $15,300 dollars for the cause, according to a news release.
They started the morning of July 10, departing from the Arlen Specter U.S. Squash Center in Philadelphia and arriving at CitySquash in the Bronx on Sunday morning, July 11. They kicked off the trip by leading a clinic with SquashSmarts students and world No. 13 Olivia Blatchford-Clyne. They then biked to Princeton, N.J., where they spent the night.
The pair met when they were 10 years on in Cleveland, where Caleb arrived at Cleveland Racquet Club in Pepper Pike with his CitySquash team for a tournament. Each student was hosted by a local family, which for Caleb, ended up being with Max. According to the release, the Goods ended up hosting Caleb again that summer during squash camp. They stayed good friends, the release continued. Caleb joined CitySquash in the third grade, and Max volunteered for Urban Squash Cleveland from a young age, going on to spending a summer in Israel during high school volunteering with SquashBond, an organization that fosters friendships between Jewish and Arab Israelis.
“We’re so grateful for the Squash and Education Alliance working with us to make our bike-a-thon a success,” the released said. “We’d like to thank our fantastic donors for believing in our mission and the work of Squash and Education Alliance. We can’t wait to further promote our sport in its new age of increased accessibility and potential for building strong players on the court, and successful students off the court.”
SEA is a network of 25 nonprofit organizations in the United States and abroad that provide year-round, long-term support to young people in undeserved communities while coaching them in competitive squash. According to its website, to date, 195 SEA alumni have competed at the college level at top schools across the country.
For more information about Max and Caleb’s journey, visit their Instagram page at @squashcenturybikeathon.