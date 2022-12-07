The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel.
Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
“The first message was from a friend of mine,” Henfield told the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission at a Dec. 6 hearing, where the possible construction on the property was discussed at length. “‘Are you building a synagogue, and what are you talking about?’” the friend asked.
The couple, who belong to multiple Orthodox synagogues, had front-row seats in city council chambers during the Dec. 6 hearing as Poet’s Corner neighborhood residents criticized the size and scale of the proposed building, questioned the accuracy of figures and renderings, and worried that basement flooding will only worsen with the new construction. Approximately 100 people attended in person and 75 online. The vote was 4-0 to continue the case to an unspecified date.
The meeting was a continuation of a request for site plan review, a lot consolidation and a variance to accommodate a side-yard garage.
In an unsigned Dec. 6 memo prior to the meeting, Shaker Heights staff suggested a second continuance to allow the Henfields “to consider a reduction in the size and scale of the house to be more compatible with the neighborhood.”
When the couple returned from Israel after the High Holy Days, Henfield said they reached out to neighbors and sent postcards to those who did not respond initially. He said they wanted to hear what they their neighbors had to say about the proposed home as well as to convey the Henfields’ intent for it.
“This is our forever home,” he said. “It is designed as a single-family home for us to use, and we intend to invite friends and family over for meals and perhaps relatives from out of town.”
Deena and Hirsh Henfield live on Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights; they don’t live in the Shelburne Road house currently. Hirsh Henfield said during the pandemic, the family walked around Shaker Heights.
“We love the beautiful homes, but it’s really the people that left a tremendous impact on us,” he said, adding the residents of the Poet’s Corner neighborhood were especially friendly. “We’re excited to stay in Shaker Heights and build our forever dream home here – our American dream home, you could call it, I suppose.”
More than one resident opposed said the size and scale of the proposed new home is out of character with the neighborhood.
“We are here today with a court reporter,” said Shaker Heights resident Patrick Peters. “Because we want to create a record. Because the standard of review, should this go to court, is an arbitrary and capricious abuse of discretion. It is our opinion that you would have abused that discretion if you approve this application.”
Among the 48 letters and emails that were received between the initial Oct. 6 public hearing and the Dec. 6 continuance, nine were in support, with the others expressing concerns.
“Believing the Henfields are not proposing a mini-synagogue for public use is like believing a Trump-appointed Supreme Court nominee would not overturn Roe v. Wade,” Shaker Heights resident Herbert Ascherman wrote in an Oct. 16 email to Mayor David Weiss.
In addition to the Henfields’ lawyer and architect, three people spoke in favor of the plan at the Dec. 6 hearing.
Shaker Heights resident Holly Litwin, who participated electronically and identified herself as Orthodox, expressed concerns of a different kind.
“I don’t think that when Christian or Muslim people move into the neighborhood, anyone assumes that they’re building a church or they’re building a mosque,” Litwin said. “If we go into this assuming the Henfields are being disingenuous or lying … the Henfields will never be able to convince you they’re telling you the truth.”
The board of zoning appeals and planning commission asked staff to gather information about other projects in Shaker Heights that involve tearing down an existing home and rebuilding on the same lot, Ann McGuire, Shaker Heights director of communications and marketing, told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 7 email.
“Specifically, the board asked about sizes and numbers of bedrooms in new homes recently built on lots where an old home was demolished,” she said.
John J. Boyle III made the motion to continue. City council appointee Sean Malone provided the second. Boyle, Malone, Jason Russell and the mayor voted in favor. Member Joanna Ganning left the meeting prior to the vote.
The earliest the case could be heard is Jan. 3, 2023, McGuire said.