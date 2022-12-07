The latest proposal to give Ohio’s governor more power overseeing K-12 education has cleared the Republican-led state Senate. The bill would significantly change decision-making about academic standards, model curricula and school district ratings. The legislation is moving ahead despite objections from teachers unions and advocacy groups, who say lawmakers are rushing the bill. Oversight of the state education department would shift to a director appointed by the governor, rather than the State Board of Education and the superintendent it elects. Supporters of the bill including Republican Gov. Mike DeWine say the changes would promote more accountability and transparency. The measure next heads to the Ohio House.