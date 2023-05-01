Shaker Heights is in the process of transforming from a mainly residential community to one that is more mixed-use and relying on three projects to make that transition, Farnsleigh Apartments, Arcadia mixed-use development and the city’s Lee Road Action Plan, Mayor David E. Weiss told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Shaker was designed and built as a residential community, but as we’ve grown and the world around us has changed, we’ve needed to diversify our tax base,” Weiss said. “One of the ways to do that is obviously through economic development, which is always a little bit of a challenge with the community that’s been around for a long time and is in large part, built out. So these projects ... are critically important to us.”
And such changes represent progress for the community, he said.
“You always have to be moving forward, you can’t be treading water,” Weiss said.
The first project, the proposed Farnsleigh Apartments, is a 228-unit apartment building located in two towers that is being built across from Van Aken District on the north side of Farnsleigh Road between Van Aken Boulevard and Tuttle Road. The location has been a parking lot since 1965.
In late August 2022, RMS, developer of the Van Aken District, broke ground on the apartments. So far, the city has obtained all required approvals of the architectural board of review, city planning commission and board of zoning appeals.
Weiss said construction is ongoing and will continue until 2024.
“I’m happy to have another crane going up (in constructing the apartments),” he said. “We haven’t had a crane in Shaker in many decades, so we’re thrilled about that.”
The apartments, along with other ongoing projects, are not only meant to diversify the tax base, but to provide housing options for individuals ranging from young families to seniors, he said. These changes are part of the growth and development of a community, he said.
“We’re trying to build a wide range of housing ... that will be attractive to everyone in our community,” Weiss said.
This approach is also reflected in the Arcadia project, he said.
Arcadia, which is located on the site of the former Qua Buick lot at 3393 Warrensville Center Road, will include, in addition to town home-style rental units and more than 18,000 square feet of commercial/retail and office space, a mix of market-rate and affordable apartment units.
Those units will have capped rental rates in order to provide “greater access to housing in Van Aken District” Weiss said.
“That’s the first time we’ve done that, so we’re very proud and excited about that opportunity.”
The project began in August 2022 when Shaker Heights entered into a preliminary agreement with Columbus-based developer Metropolitan Holdings Limited. The developer is expected to purchase the 2.4-acre site and construct an approximately 250,000-square-foot building to house the mixed use complex. Shaker-based RDL Architects will design the new development and be the primary office tenant.
Weiss said the Arcadia project has secured nearly all of its permits from the architectural review board and city planning commission with one final architectural review board approval pending. Then the final financing will need to be secured with the hope of completing the project in late 2025, he said.
The final project, the Lee Road Action Plan, is the largest of the three, a $24-million project encompassing several blocks from just south of Van Aken Boulevard into Cleveland. Shaker Heights City Council adopted the action plan March 27 with the goal, according to the city of Shaker Heights’ website, to “comprehensively transform the area south of Van Aken Boulevard into a thriving corridor and commercial district that is attractive, walkable, bikeable and transit-friendly.”
However, Weiss said plans to revitalize the area have been in the works for a long time. The city has obtained a little more than $16 million toward the project and is in the process of securing the last $6 million, he said. Once the funding is secured in the next year or so, the city will begin getting designs for the project. He anticipates construction beginning in 2026 or 2027.
While this project will take several years, Weiss said it’s worth the time involved.
“I believe in planting those seeds and you tend to your crop and it’ll all pay off and that’s what will happen there on Lee Road,” he said. “So we’re excited.”