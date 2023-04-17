Nate Fish developed his love for baseball growing up in Shaker Heights. He played for the high school varsity team and was team captain his senior year.
As an adult, Fish has continued to pursue baseball and coaches for the Israel Association of Baseball. Simultaneously, he is taking on a new role of becoming a father.
Fish’s newfound fatherhood has led him to the idea of creating an app that acts as a time capsule of important events for his child, but also protects their information.
“Some very extensive studies show that by 2030, two-thirds of identity fraud cases are going to be from parents sharing their children’s contents online,” said Fish said, who was Confirmed at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and became a bar mitzvah at Beth Am Congregation in Cleveland Heights. “So it’s a really big problem that people are not totally aware of yet, but I think the awareness is starting to really increase now.”
Fish’s app, Footprint, hopes to protect children from the emerging issue of “sharenting.” This term began surfacing in 2019 and combines the topics of parenting and sharing.
Sharenting is mostly an issue for parents oversharing information of their children online and indirectly comprising their child’s identity. Footprint seeks to eliminate this aspect of “sharenting” with its private interface and ability to control who is seeing the content.
The idea for Footprint originated prior to Fish’s child on the way. He had a desire to create a gift resemblant of a time capsule for his niece and nephew’s bar and bat mitzvahs, but he quickly found that there was not a product that provided such a service.
“I started email accounts [for my niece and nephew] and we started sending them photos, videos and messages,” Fish said. “The idea was that for their bar and bat mitzvah, I’ll give them their passwords and they’ll have this sort of time capsule of love curated by their family to help them understand their childhood and their identity. So that’s how (Footprint) started.”
Footprint’s prototype was built in 2019 and full-time development began in 2022. The app officially launched on April 4.
The goal of the app is to allow parents and families to protect sensitive information about their children while still being able to share these moments. Parents post content and can invite up to 36 members to view what is posted. All content does not have to be viewed by all members, as parents can choose for it to be for the child’s eyes only.
Parents decide when to “gift” the child the account and from there the child can view everything that has been shared. Fish said once the account is gifted, the child can use it as a “portal for all of their important information,” so they can view things like school photos, transcripts, or their bar mitzvah videos.
Since the app’s launch, Fish said it has received good reviews in the app store and he has received personal messages about people’s experiences using it.
“Someone sent me a message that said, ‘You built an app that made me cry,’” Fish said. “Which I think is unusual for technology for people to have such an emotional reaction to it.”
Fish sympathized with this message, as he and his wife have created a Footprint account for their daughter that is on the way. The pair shared photos of themselves as children and plan to add more after their daughter is born.
“It’s not just a practical tool to protect your child’s digital identity, it really is about being able to express yourself in those moments where you’re emotional and thinking about your child,” said Fish, who was inducted into the Shaker Heights High School Alumni Hall of Fame in 2016.
Fish said he hopes that Footprint is an app all families begin to use for their children. He also said he hopes it helps better protect children’s identities and creates stronger emotional bonds between families.
The app is available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play. Cost is $9.99 per month or $99.99 for one year. A free premium account for a year is available to those who join within the next 90 days.
Taylor Lewis-Kerslake attends Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater.