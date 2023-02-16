From Shaker Heights to the Super Bowl, Sammy Frankel experienced “a dream come true” Feb. 12 as she performed as a dancer during Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
According to Fox Sports, Rihanna’s halftime performance attracted an average of 118.7 million viewers across platforms, the second most-watched halftime show since Katy Perry’s 2015 performance, while 113 million average viewers tuned in for the game as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, with the largest Super Bowl audience in six years.
“It was honestly very surreal,” Frankel, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike, told the Cleveland Jewish News Feb. 15. “It felt like honestly a dream come true. ... It was honestly a super inspiring moment and definitely let me know that this is something that I really want to do in the future.”
Frankel has been dancing her whole life at Elevated Dance Headquarters in Independence. After graduating from Shaker Heights High School in 2021, she is attending Arizona State University for dance, where she landed this opportunity as students in the dance program were sent a link to audition.
After submitting her audition and being accepted a week later, she began the strenuous preparation as the dancers rehearsed for long hours, first on the practice field and later at the stadium. Rihanna joined for the last few rehearsals to run through the choreography.
To keep things confidential, Frankel said their phones were taken, cameras were covered and they practiced to the sound of a metronome, so not even the set list was known to them.
“It was a lot of confidentiality,” she said. “I wasn’t able to tell anyone that I was in it or any information about the show because they really wanted to keep it a surprise.”
While the performance is a resume booster for the 19-year-old aspiring dancer, Frankel said the experience has motivated her to continue on.
“The experience and professionalism of it has given me a lot of new tools and things to use in the future and new connections I’ve made,” Frankel said. “And just honestly, the courage and confidence that I can do something like this and get into these different spaces definitely will give me that next push to keep doing things like this.”