The owner of a house on Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights which is slated for demolition and a rebuild that has raised questions among neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood about its size and potential use, said they plan to use the new building solely as a residence.
Hirsh Henfield wrote in a Nov. 1 email to the Cleveland Jewish News that the house at 22276 Shelburne Road will be 6,900 square feet, not nearly 12,000 square feet, a figure reported based on total area listed in the plan rather than above-ground living space. He also said there will be just one set of gender-specific bathrooms corresponding to the basement dining hall rather than 12 as previously reported. Those will be used for “celebratory dinners or other gatherings for family and friends.”
“We plan on this being our forever home,” Henfield wrote. “We took great care to design the home to fit the architecture and character of Poets Corner, as well as our lifestyle as Orthodox Jews. It is a single-family home, which we will use as our permanent residence. It is not designed to be a rental of any kind nor a synagogue or any other public use. We have a large extended family and friends with children who live out of town who we will welcome into our home, much like I’m sure our neighbors do. We want our guests to be comfortable, and we are fortunate to have the space to accommodate them.”
Henfield and his wife, Deena, have lived in Shaker Heights for five years. The live on Fairmount Boulevard and purchased the house and two adjacent parcels at on Shelburne Road for $560,000 from Hummer Paving Co. on July 12, 2021, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website.
“We enjoy the quality of life and the diversity in the community,” Henfield wrote. “During the pandemic, we would take long walks through the neighborhood and fell in love with Poets Corner. The neighbors we met on our walks were friendly and welcoming, and the architecture was stunning. Now we are fortunate enough to build our forever home here. In the decades to come, we envision welcoming our children and their children into this home.”
The Henfields were in Israel during an Oct. 6 planning commission and board of zoning appeals hearing, in which more than 100 people attended with all but one raising concerns and objections including to the size of the house, the potential use as a synagogue, a proposed hot tub mikvah and the removal of trees.
Henfield wrote that the mikvah will be for private use and that they intend to plant more trees than they remove.
Henfield wrote that he and his family attend several synagogues, naming Zichron Chaim, Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, Aleksander Shul and The Torah Life, “a practice we will continue after moving.”
Asked about his philanthropic activities, he wrote, “We support many local synagogues, as well as post-university learning projects and schools, with a particular focus on K to 12 education. We believe very strongly in educating the next generation, as they are our legacy and future.”
He concluded, “We’re excited to stay in Shaker Heights and build and live in our forever dream home in this special community.”
The planning commission and board of zoning appeals hearing was continued to a date that has not been set.