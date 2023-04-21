A Shaker Heights house that was previously the subject of controversy after the owners sought a major expansion, which neighbors thought would turn it into a shul, is now for sale.
For neighbors who questioned the future use of the house at 22276 Shelburne Road, the issue is likely a non-issue now as Howard Hanna real estate agent Liza Wolf listed the house for sale April 19. She is the point of contact for anyone interested in purchasing or touring the home, listed at $699,900.
The home’s owners, Hirsh and Deena Henfield, previously called the home they planned to build in its place their “American forever dream home” as they approached Shaker Heights City Council and board of zoning appeals with plans to raze the 6,983 square-foot home to build in its place a 12,000 square-foot home, utilizing two vacant parcels beside the property. The demolition of the existing home and the rebuild raised questions among neighbors in the Poets Corner neighborhood about its size and potential use, but the Henfields insisted the new home would be just that, their home, and they had no plans to make it any thing else.
The Henfields could not be reached for comment, however Hirsh Henfield reputed rumors about the deal when he wrote in a Nov. 2022 email to the Cleveland Jewish News that the house would be 6,900 square feet, not nearly 12,000 square feet, a figure reported based on total area listed in the plan rather than above-ground living space. He also said there would be just one set of gender-specific bathrooms corresponding to the basement dining hall rather than 12 as previously reported.
“We plan on this being our forever home,” Henfield wrote at the time about the home they hoped to build on the property. “We took great care to design the home to fit the architecture and character of Poets Corner, as well as our lifestyle as Orthodox Jews. It is a single-family home, which we will use as our permanent residence. It is not designed to be a rental of any kind nor a synagogue or any other public use. We have a large extended family and friends with children who live out of town who we will welcome into our home, much like I’m sure our neighbors do. We want our guests to be comfortable, and we are fortunate to have the space to accommodate them.”
Henfield and his wife, Deena, have lived in Shaker Heights for years on Fairmount Boulevard and purchased the house and two adjacent parcels on Shelburne Road for $560,000 from Hummer Paving Co. on July 12, 2021, according to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website.
The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a three-car garage, and sits on .89 acres. It’s listed for $92 per square foot.
This is a developing story.