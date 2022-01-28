The Shaker Heights Board of Education is seeking candidates for the Shaker Heights Public Library board of trustees
The appointment is for a seven-year term of office to replace Troy Meinhard, whose term expires March 31. The new board member will serve from April 1 through March 31, 2029.
The board of trustees is the governing body for the library, and establishes policies and approves the expenditure of funds.
Shaker Heights City School District residents interested in being considered for appointment must apply by Jan. 31.
For application instructions, visit bit.ly/SHPL-Board.