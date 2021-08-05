A Shaker Heights house listing by Adam Kaufman of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has won kitchen-of-the-year in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2021.
The corporate marketing department of Howard Hanna Real Estate received word Aug. 4 of the distinction for the home at 2678 Eaton Road, which is on the market for $2,375,000 and has been on the market for 297 days.
“I think it’s great,” Kaufman told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 5. “It shows you that out of every house that was entered into this contest in the entire country, it won. It shows you that the kitchen is as gorgeous as I thought it was. … I think it goes to prove that in Cleveland Ohio, our real estate … is the best out of anywhere in the country.”
Ultimate House Hunt showcases homes for sale in eight categories: amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes. Consumers were able to view 66 finalist homes and vote in the contest.
Kaufman did not have immediate details about when the program would run announcing the award.
The 10,352-square-foot, 19-room, three-story Jacobethan manor home built in 1929 has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms, according to the listing on the website. It also has a pool, tennis court and gardens, club room, theater and elevator.
The kitchen, according to the listing, has a “recently renovated state-of-the-art kitchen is a gourmet’s dream and includes a La Cornue range, huge center island, custom cabinetry, and a gracious eating area which opens onto the great room.”
Kaufman said the kitchen also has marble countertops and three dishwashers. It also features ”a stone fireplace and walls of windows overlooking the stone terrace,” according to the listing.
That kitchen fireplace is one of seven in the house. There is also has a four-car garage on the site. Annual taxes are $62,751.
The kitchen was remodeled in 2018 in a project costing several hundred thousand dollars, Kaufman said. It was designed by interior designer Alison Rankin at Pemberley Antiques & Interiors Inc. of Gates Mills. Construction was done in 2018 by Chagrin River Company of Chardon.
The house was designed by architect John Sherwood Kelly and sits on more than two acres on the west side of Eaton between North Park and Shelburne roads.
Kaufman, who graduated from University School in Hunting Valley in 1988 and the University of Rochester in New York, studied for his real estate licensure at John Carroll University in University Heights during his senior year of high school and passed his licensing exam 10 days after he turned 18. He immediately began selling real estate at that time.
Born in Cleveland and raised in Shaker Heights, he celebrated his bar mitzvah at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.
Kaufman said he has been the top real estate seller in the state of Ohio for the past 15 years.
He credits his success with his list of personal contacts.
He said he finds walking through the prestigious homes he sells to be thrilling.