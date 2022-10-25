When a bomb went off in the garage of John and Dorothy Pegg on Corby Road January 3, 1956, blowing a hole in the dining room wall of the black couple’s home, it rocked the Ludlow neighborhood.
A neighbor, Bernard Isaacs, sprung into action, leading the effort to form the Ludlow Community Association, which worked to integrate the neighborhood in multiple ways, including the formation of the Ludlow Community Bank, which made loans to black families hoping to buy homes in the neighborhood. Isaacs became the second president of the association. The first was Irwin Barnett, who was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
Hammond, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, was back in her old neighborhood Oct. 20 to celebrate the unveiling of a bronze Ohio Historical Marker at the corner of Corby and Hampton roads, noting efforts of neighbors to buck practices designed to keep the suburbs segregated, such as blockbusting, where Realtors attempted to persuade whites to sell at low prices once a black family bought a home in a particular neighborhood, and redlining, in which banks refused to make loans to blacks in certain neighborhoods.
The marker in the Ludlow neighborhood is one of seven locations identified by the Cleveland Restoration Society in its efforts to create an African American Civil Rights Trail in Cleveland, the first of its kind in a northern city.
Hammond, whose family moved to the neighborhood in 1961, four years after the Ludlow Community Association was founded, recalled growing up in a neighborhood where children enjoyed ice skating together in a model that she said the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have appreciated.
However, “Even up to the 1950s, families moving into Ludlow had to get 20 signatures from their neighbors before they could purchase a home,” Hammond said, paraphrasing Isaacs on the Supreme Court decision Shelley v. Kraemer, which struck down racially restrictive covenants, such as those in Shaker Heights. “It was not an easy decision for whites who decided to stay after the bombing.”
She also quoted Barnett as saying, “‘… one begins to question his judgment. Maybe my neighbors are right – how do I know property values won’t go down – what will happen to the quality of our schools? … I found my voice.’”
Other founding members included the Branches, Fitches, Fonoroffs, Kings, Ladanyis, Martins, Masons, Mazohs, Polsters, Richies, Seldins, Spinnels and Walkers, according to Hammond, who wrote her master’s thesis on the Ludlow Community Association.
“Working together mostly in their homes, backyards and schools, the LCA reversed the tide of white flight, blockbusting and resegregation,” Hammond said. “Pioneers such as Joseph and Joanne Finley, Allan Gressell, Carolyn and Burt Milter, and Ron Spetrino aided with the housing program, fundraising and straw buying.”
The example Ludlow Community Association set was copied in other neighborhoods in Shaker Heights, notably Moreland and Lomond, but also became a model for neighborhoods throughout the country.
The Oct. 20 commemoration attended by more than 100 people was held in memory of Isaacs and Kevin Lowery, a co-president of the Ludlow Community Association, who died in July.
Barnett’s son, William Barnett, who spent much of his childhood in Ludlow, said the efforts to stabilize the neighborhood took hold by 1968 with the efforts of the Ludlow Community Association after Realtors had written off the neighborhood as a desirable one for whites as a “lost cause.”
He said residents held community events, including housing tours, to showcase the neighborhood to potential buyers.
“I grew up with African-American friends,” Barnett told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 24. “It was just normal for me.”
He also remembered his mother, the late Emilie Barnett, holding a neighborhood party in 1963 to showcase the neighborhood to ambassadors from Africa, who experienced discrimination when they crossed the Maryland line as they drove from New York City to Washington, D.C.
“My mother had seen that and she wanted to reach out to them and show them a community that was kind of a landmark in the U.S. in terms of having African-Americans and whites getting together and living together,” Barnett said. “So she had contacted the State Department.”
Judge Dan Aaron Polster attended the commemoration as well. He grew up on Keswick Road and his parents, Elinor and the late Lewis Polster, were founders of the Ludlow Community Association.
“It was a great place to grow up,” Polster told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 20. “I didn’t realize how historic it was ’til later, maybe by high school,” Polster said. “And what I learned was that ordinary people can do extraordinary things if they don’t take a pass. We all have excuses: It’s too hard, someone else will do it, whatever. ... And I know the Jewish concept of the minyan is, you get 10 people, you can support each other. And that’s what they did. Probably none of them alone could have done it. But that small group together, they did it and they changed the world. Just people, ordinary people, so it’s great to be part of that.”
Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County executive, spoke about the discrimination he faced as the first Jewish speaker of the Ohio House.
“I felt that no more no less than what many of you have felt in trying to deal with the prejudice that continues in the community,” he said. “This is so important. It’s important to all of us. But I will tell you, it’s also important to me personally, because as a man of Jewish faith, the Jewish community has been involved in the Civil Rights movement from the beginning.”
Budish was credited for his support in obtaining the historic marker.
Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss also spoke of the significance of the marker and the moment.
“Let me just say that the restrictions and practices that established and maintained segregation here are part of our local history. Frankly, that’s not a part that we’re proud of. And yet, we must acknowledge it if we’re going to move beyond it,” Weiss said. “And with the help of this marker, we can ensure that future generations know about the progressive, determined and socially conscious Ludlow residents of the late 1950s and beyond, who were among the first to address racial integration. And in doing so they laid the groundwork and set the framework for the frank dialogue on race that continues in Shaker Heights to this day. … With this marker, this is an important reminder that we have an impressive indeed impressive legacy to live up to, and we intend to do so.”