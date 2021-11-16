Shaker Heights Public Library’s main building will be closed Nov. 17 through Nov. 30 to complete the final stages of its renovation, according to a news release.
Book drops will be available for returns at each location. Available holds from the main library will be transferred to the Bertram Woods Branch Nov. 17. Any remaining holds as of Nov. 30 will return to the main library and expire one week after the library reopens at 9 a.m. Dec. 1.
Bertram Woods Branch hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.