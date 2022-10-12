On Aug. 1, 1969, four years after serving in the U.S. Navy, Jeffrey Marks walked up the steps of Cleveland City Hall and embarked on a career in the city’s law department.
He hasn’t left since.
“I haven’t run the ship aground yet,” Marks told the Cleveland Jewish News.
For 53 years, Marks has served the as the city’s assistant law director. He was hired by former Cleveland Mayor Carl B. Stokes, and has served seven other mayors and 19 law directors since, running the city’s board of control, which reviews contracts and assures that purchases and contracts are fair and legal.
The International Municipal Law Association recently awarded Marks the Epps Award, named after longtime attorney James Epps, III and awarded to local government attorneys who have distinguished themselves by years of service to the same community.
One of the ground rules in the award is that the recipient must have served as a government lawyer for over 30 years.
Marks surpassed that criteria in 1999.
“I started fresh out of law school,” Marks said. “I started the day after I completed the bar exam. I was technically a clerk until we got the results a couple of months later. If there’s anything I don’t know now, it’s compared to everything I didn’t know at that time.
“Municipal law is different than laws that apply to the private sector. Those are something that I had to learn. Not long after I started, I had to take a course on municipal law. That was very helpful.
“I had to become familiar with the city’s charter and ordinances, and ways of practicing that I had absolutely no prior experience with.”
Marks, who graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1961, entered the U.S. Navy in 1962 and reached the rank of lieutenant by the time he left in 1965. Four years later, armed with his law degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, he marched up the city hall steps and found the only job he has ever had.
“There are things I do that are rewarding and it took some time before I felt I knew what I was doing, of course,” Marks said. “What I like, having been around the law department for these many years, people are asking me things now, as opposed to when I started when I was doing all the asking.”
Aside from his work with the city, Marks, a lifelong member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, is past president of the Ludlow Community Association in Shaker Heights, where he lives, and was a member of the Shaker Heights charter review commission.
Marks is just as proud of this: he’s been a member of the Workmen’s Circle free Yiddish Concert in the Park committee for over 28 years.
Yiddish, of course, hasn’t changed in that period of time. The law has, though.
“There’s a reason they talk about lawyers having a practice,” Marks said. “You’re constantly learning things. Besides, the state of the law changes from time to time.”
Marks, 83, hasn’t decided when this longevity streak with the city will end. He happens to like his job.
At some time, Marks envisions perhaps doing some volunteer work, and some long-delayed travel due to COVID-19.
For now, though, Marks continues to march into his daily routine at 601 Lakeside Ave. As the city’s law director, Mark Griffin, wrote in a congratulatory memo the city’s legal team:
“Looking forward to 53 more years.”
Steve Marks is a freelance journalist.