Sandra Middleton was promoted to Shaker Heights’ human resources director after working in the city’s human resources department since 2007.
Middleton started as a human resources analyst then worked her way up to senior human resources analyst in 2010 and human resources manager in 2013, according to a news release. She also serves as the city’s risk manager and administrator to the Civil Service Commission.
“Sandy is a talented professional who has been integral to the city’s human resources department for more than a decade,” Mayor David E. Weiss said in the release. “I am confident the city will benefit from Sandy’s leadership and look forward to working with her in this new role.”
During her 13 years with the department, Middleton oversaw hiring and employee relations, assisted with the negotiations for five labor contracts and managed the city’s healthcare and workers’ compensation programs, according to the release. She revamped the police department’s new recruit testing procedure after working closely with the Civil Service Commission in 2017, which in turn has diversified Shaker Heights’ police force.
She worked at Ampco System Parking, the Cuyahoga County Board of Commissioners and Owens Corning before the Shaker Heights human resources department.
Middleton graduated from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. A member of the International Public Management Association for Human Resources, Middleton became a senior certified professional in 2019.