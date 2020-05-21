Shaker Heights Public Library plans to reopen in phases, with book drops now open at both the main branch and the Bertram Woods branch.
Curbside pickup is to begin June 1 with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed Sundays for deep cleaning.
For the rest of May, library buildings will remain closed to the public but will reopen to staff, divided into alternating workgroups to work in rotating shifts and using several other safety precautions.
The gradual restoration of services will follow the Governor’s Responsible Restart Ohio Guidelines and comply with public health recommendations. Also, a research project by Battelle is underway with the Institute of Museum and Library Services and Online Computer Library Center to determine the longevity of the coronavirus on books, magazines, newspapers, tapes and other library material. This project will provide more information on how to handle and clean library material, but the current recommendation is to quarantine returned material for three to four days.
“Our goal is to offer contactless curbside service June 1,” said Director Amy Switzer in a news release. “While we are eager to get back into the library and to reconnect with our community, we will reintroduce services in carefully planned phases with a research-informed approach, putting the health, safety and well-being of our community and our library staff first.”
When the threat of local infections diminishes and restrictions are lifted, more library services and public space use can be reintroduced, the release said.