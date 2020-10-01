Shaker Heights police have released the name of the officer who has been placed on administrative leave after he made an obscene gesture to Black Lives Matter protestors at the Sept. 29 presidential debate.
Corporal Michael J. Spuzzillo has been placed on leave pending an investigation into the incident.
The Sept. 30 letter from Shaker Heights Chief Jeffrey N. DeMuth lays out the parameters of Spuzzillo’s leave.
“You are not permitted to work in any capacity as a Shaker Heights police officer pending the outcome of this matter,” DeMuth wrote.
DeMuth directed Spuzzillo to the labor agreement “and departmental policies and procedures regarding discipline and grievance procedures” and to his union representative.
“The Shaker Heights Police Department unequivocally supports the right of Black Lives Matter and all demonstrators to peacefully protest,” Shaker Heights Commander John Cole wrote in a Sept. 30 news release. “We explicitly condemn any action by a police officer that interferes with or disrespects the rights of citizens to demonstrate. We are committed to confronting and rooting out unprofessional and inappropriate behavior within our department, and pledge to move as swiftly as possible in this case. We recognize that behavior such as this damages relationships that we have worked hard to build. We are committed to a police force that protects and represents all people and treats them fairly, and with dignity and respect.”