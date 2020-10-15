A Shaker Heights police officer who “flipped off” Black Lives Matter protesters at the presidential debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland has been terminated from his position.
Corporal Michael Spuzzillo, an 18-year veteran at the department, had a pre-disciplinary hearing Oct. 14.
Shaker Heights Police Chief Jeffrey N. DeMuth, in a six-page letter dated Oct. 15, outlined violations of Shaker Heights Police Department orders, an “inability to control your impulsivity,” ethics violations and actions that “undoubtedly risked the safety and well being of your teammates and the citizens in attendance at the protest.”
Spuzzillo had also worked part time as a security officer at Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood for at least five years.