Shaker Heights police shot a carjacking suspect near Shaker Heights High School, which sent the school into a temporary lockdown Oct. 21.
At about 3:15 p.m., Shaker Heights police observed a vehicle in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive that had been reported stolen, according a news release from the police department.
A suspect fled from the car as it accelerated and during a subsequent foot pursuit, police said that he was “in possession of a firearm.”
The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital.
School was not in session due to professional/clerical days, according to the school district calendar. However, staff and faculty were in the building as well as students participating in extracurricular activities, and they were placed in temporary lockdown before being evacuated as police collected evidence, police said.
At 5:20, the lockdown was lifted.
This is a developing story.