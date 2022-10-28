Shaker Heights police released bodycam video of an Oct. 21 officer-involved shooting of a carjacking suspect that occurred in front of Shaker Heights High School at about 3:15 p.m. that afternoon.
In the video, two officers approach a suspect with a German shepherd trailing the suspect as well.
The police called for the man to stop and the officer whose bodycam footage was released also called multiple times to the dog to subdue the suspect.
“Get on the f---ing ground,” the officer, whose bodycam was released, yellled to the suspect. “Get on the ground. Drop it. Drop the gun. I will shoot you. I will shoot.”
Images of the faces of the people in the video were grayed out.
The other police officer also called to the suspect, as the suspect ran toward the school on the corner of Laurel and Onaway roads. The male held a handgun, which he pointed toward one of the officers from behind his back. At that time the officers fired four shots, dropping the suspect. Police said the suspect was taken to an area hospital.
The school, which was not in session for students due to a teachers’ professional development day, went into temporary lockdown as a result of the shooting incident.
The incident began when officers observed a car believed to be stolen in the area of Lee Road and Aldersyde Drive.