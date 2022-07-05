This summer, Habonim Dror Camp Tavor in Three Rivers, Mich., has a new executive director in Shaker Heights resident Danya Shapiro.
Following the five-year tenure of Amit Weitzer who recently stepped down, Shapiro’s first day on the job was April 4 and her first day at camp was June 6. But this isn’t her first foray into the Habonim Dror movement, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. Shapiro worked at other camps affiliated with the movement over the years and was the movement’s treasurer in New York. She then made aliyah and lived in Israel for four years. There, she worked with workshop groups and gap year programs from all Habonim Dror English-speaking countries.
But even before that, the Shapiro was a Camp Tavor camper, starting her journey as a camper, becoming a counselor and serving as a member of the camp leadership team for three years, she said.
“It’s been great but it’s a very different role (than camp leadership),” Shapiro said of her role, referencing the leadership opportunities that camps within the Habonim Dror movement have for young adults. “There has been something really fun about having grown up here. I have that history, and I get things in a way. It’s really funny – there are things on campus, like physical things, I can point to and say ‘I made that at 17 years old.’ It’s full-circle, interacting with campers and staff but with history and purpose.”
Noting her experiences both as a camper and leader in the movement made her who she is now, Shapiro, 43, said she’s grateful to be able to use those roles to her advantage now.
“In many ways, I wasn’t particularly looking for a new job,” Shapiro said, referencing her most recent role as family program manager at jHUB. “These experiences, like the idea that we give young adults opportunities they don’t get in a lot of places, to learn things and become examples for the generations behind them, that’s why I wanted to do this. It’s this movement I love that has done so much for me.”
Now a few weeks into her first summer as executive director, Shapiro said her favorite part has been seeing those youth leaders come into their own because of the growth opportunities.
“The camp director, the educational director and the technical director – they’re all about 23 years old,” she said. “I am here to guide and support them, but they run this place. It’s amazing to watch them do what they do and see this mission come to life all over again right before my eyes. That’s validation.”
While she has some general strategic and logistical plans to make the camp physically better, Shapiro said a lot of her focus as executive director will be dedicated to ensuring the camp community remains strong.
“The main thing is just continuing to build this community and making sure it keeps going and existing,” she said. “(Camp Tavor) offers something special and different than some other Jewish camps out there, even if it is not the perfect fit for everyone.”
As the summer continues, Shapiro said she wants returning and new families to know she is ready to rise to any challenge.
“It is the combination of the history I bring, the understanding that this place only exists based on the years before us and an openness that this is a changing world,” she said. “But, it’s really about the community here. What happens here every summer is like nothing I’ve ever seen. I haven’t gone to tons of other overnight camps, but it is very magical here. “