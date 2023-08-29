Shaker Heights City Council passed a resolution Aug. 28, adopting a framework for “Maintaining a Safe and Just Shaker,” according to a news release. As a result of the resolution, a political action committee has withdrawn its proposed charter amendments from the November ballot.
“The City and the Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing PAC acknowledge the importance of the issue of unbiased policing and a just city, and recognize the open dialogue contributed by the Fair Ticketing PAC and other key stakeholders in the City on this issue,” the release said.
The agreed-upon framework will call for a community-wide listening project to open discussion on policing policies and practices, the city’s commitment to continue toward the expansion of its mental health response program; creation of a community advisory group to advise the mayor, police chief, chief administrative officer and city council; and placing the Shaker Heights Police Department’s public records online for easier access to the public, the release listed.
“The City acknowledges that profiling and bias in policing exists throughout our nation, and that this national problem has disproportionately negatively impacted people of color,” the release stated. “Shaker Heights is committed to its efforts to combat this problem by continuing to work toward safe, equitable, transparent, and accountable policing, to avoid biased or discriminatory policing, and to strive to achieve a just city for all persons who live, work and visit the city.”
This is a developing story.