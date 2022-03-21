The Shaker Heights Police Department alerted the community of a scam targeting congregations and religious groups.
“We would like to provide notification to community congregations or religious groups of potentially different person(s) attempting to conduct same or similar scams within different organizations,” the March 20 posting on Shaker Heights Police Department’s Facebook page reads.
“A distressed male shares a story of his 13-year-old daughter having health problems due to lack of insulin. The male indicates he has insulin on him, but doesn’t have a car to get to her location. When people offer a ride to him, he may state he needed to stop at a drug store to get more medicine. In one incident, the male came out of the drug store empty-handed, requesting more money since he didn’t have enough for medicine. When people refused the money, the male has asked to be dropped off at another nearby church where his daughter was alleged to be working. (Subsequent confirmation revealed that was not true.) The name used has been David Cook.
“The male then used a similar ruse of being sober for 6 years thanks to prayer. Although he claims to work, he indicated he was out of money, and needed more money to buy food for his family of four. The male had then used a different name of Dave King.
“Although we do not discourage kindness, and respect our communities desire to help humanity, the manner in which these incidents are being reported seems to indicate a level of deception being provided, and potentially other criminal intent being possible."
Anyone who is concerned about suspicious acts or behaviors is asked to call the police department at 216-491-1234 or 911.