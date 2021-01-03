A employee in the Shaker Heights City School District was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested Jan. 1 in Washington, D.C., and charged with one count of felony child sex abuse.
Joan Meyer, a library media specialist at Onaway Elementary School, was charged by the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington after being accused of having sex with a student during a relationship that began in 2009 when the student was 14 and Meyer was a teacher at a charter school, according to D.C. police and court documents, The Washington Post reported.
WJLA-TV in Washington reported the sexual abuse occurred from 2009 to 2014.
Meyer was hired by the Shaker Heights district in August 2019, Shaker Heights School Superintendent David Glasner wrote in an email to the school community Jan. 2.
“While we cannot discuss the specifics of the case, we know it involves an improper relationship with a teenage student beginning in 2009,” he wrote. “No part of these allegations involve the 16 months that Ms. Meyer has worked in the Shaker Heights Schools.
“Upon learning of the allegations, the District immediately placed Ms. Meyer on paid administrative leave. In keeping with District policies and procedures, Ms. Meyer has been directed to have no contact with Shaker students or anyone else in the school community. As disturbing as these allegations are, Ms. Meyer has a right to due process.”
Glasner said Meyer’s references were contacted, her employment history was reviewed and she passed a Bureau of Criminal Investigation record check.
The Post reported police said the contact began at Two Rivers Public Charter School, near Union Market in Northeast Washington, when the teacher was 34 or 35.
A D.C. Superior Court judge on Jan. 2 freed Meyer from custody and ordered her to return to court June 4, according to the Post.
A police affidavit filed in court said Meyer told detectives her relationship with the complainant began after he had turned 18, according to the Post.
In a statement to WJLA, Meyer’s attorney, Jay Mykytiuk, said, “Ms. Meyer vehemently disputes the allegations against her and we expect to mount a vigorous defense against the charge. She has broken no laws. I have no further comment, as I believe that cases should be tried in the courtroom, not in the press. She looks forward to her day in court.”
