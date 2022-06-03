Shaker Heights police identified two people “in association with the social media threats to Shaker Heights Middle School and Shaker Heights High School,” according to a June 3 message emailed to families and staff.
“Operations at both school buildings will proceed as normal, with heightened security presence and additional police presence in the district,” the June 3 message reads. “The district takes every threat seriously and will not tolerate disruption of our learning environment. As always, we ask all parents, staff, children and community members to be alert to suspicious activity, and contact the school administrator and/or police immediately if anything unusual is observed or heard. We also encourage parents to monitor their child’s social media.”
The district sent an initial message June 2 regarding the threats.
“The Shaker Heights City School District has become aware of a social media account that contains threatening language in regards to Shaker Heights Middle School and Shaker Heights High School,” the June 2 message read. “Law enforcement is aware and is actively investigating. The district and the Shaker Heights Police Department take the security of our children and staff very seriously. There will be heightened security presence and additional police presence in the district tomorrow.”
Scott Stephens, executive director of communications and engagement for Shaker Heights City School District, said he could not release any additional details in a June 3 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
“At this point this is a police matter and we cannot comment beyond this statement,” Stephens wrote. “I can tell you that all schools are in session and operating smoothly as we speak.”