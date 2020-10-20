Students in the Shaker Heights City School District will not return for in-person instruction Oct. 26 as had been planned.
The decision was made following the announcement Oct. 15 Cuyahoga County had returned to a Level 3 (Red) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, according to a statement posted on the school district website Oct. 20.
A special board of education meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to discuss plans to return students to the schools. The meeting will be held via Zoom. For more information, visit bit.ly/3jf02AH. This will be a board work session, so there will be no public comment and the board will not vote on any action items.
“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work toward a safe return to onsite instruction for our students and staff,” according to the statement.