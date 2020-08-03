The Shaker Heights City School District revised its plan for reopening schools.
According to an email to families, staff and community members from Shaker Heights Schools Superintendent David Glasner, students will begin the school year remotely Aug. 31 and all in-person athletic practices, events and conditioning have been suspended.
The district’s original plan offered two options: in-person hybrid instruction or the Shaker Virtual Academy.
“We expect to be in a remote learning environment for at least a quarter,” Glasner said. “However, based on conversations with local and state health officials and from a realistic planning perspective, we understand that remote learning may continue for a longer period of time.”
The email cited recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and said, if and when guidance changes, the district will work to get students back in its buildings.
Glasner said the coming weeks will be used for staff including teachers, administrators, special education instructors and school psychologists to collaborate to ensure the Shaker Heights City School District meets its students diverse learning needs. The district initially planned for students to start Aug. 28, but according to the email, a delayed start ensures faculty and staff can participate in district-provided professional development to prepare and plan for remote learning.