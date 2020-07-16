The Shaker Heights City School District has announced its official plan for reopening schools Aug. 24 with two options: in-person hybrid instruction or the Shaker Virtual Academy.
Prior to coming to school, students and staff must complete an at-home symptoms and exposure risk checklist. Staff members who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms will not report to work and parents must regularly screen their children.
Students and staff are expected to wash and sanitize hands prior to entering school, entering or leaving classrooms, before and after eating, during restroom breaks and before and after using the playground.
Custodians will begin using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers – which have the ability to quickly disinfect areas – throughout the district.
High-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, restrooms and water fountains will be regularly disinfected.
Measures to minimize crowding and hallway traffic will include: hallways and stairwells being labeled for one-way travel during transitions periods; staggered class schedules to minimize the number of students in the hallways; elevator use will be limited to one rider except for when an adult is accompanying a student; and efforts made to maintain a minimum of three feet of physical distancing.
Where physical distancing is less than 6 feet, students will be separated by a Plexiglass divider.
All employees and students in grades K-12 will be required to wear face masks or shields when attending school and pre-kindergarten students will wear masks as much as possible.
To see the plan, visit bit.ly/3jcQ9Vi