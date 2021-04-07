Isabel Siegel, a seventh-grader at Shaker Heights Middle School, has written her way to a state competition advancement, numerous awards and rankings in Ohio’s creative writing competition, Power of the Pen.
Power of the Pen is a program for seventh- and eighth-grade students in Ohio where they compete in a series of district, regional and state competitions by writing short creative stories using provided prompts.
Isabel, who has a lifelong aspiration to become an author, joined the middle school’s team this school year once she was old enough.
“I’d heard about it before school, and I always thought I would really like to do it,” said Isabel, a Shaker Heights resident who will celebrate her bat mitzvah June 19 with Rabbi Eddie Sukol from The Shul in Pepper Pike. “Once I was in seventh grade, I asked if I could join, because I’ve always loved writing for a long time. I really wanted to do it.”
Shaker Heights Middle School has two Power of the Pen teams – one for seventh grade and one for eighth grade – with six members each.
The competitions are traditionally done in-person at host schools, however, due to COVID-19, all district, regional and state tournaments moved to a virtual platform.
Isabel and her team’s first battle of the writing competition was Jan. 30 with Lake Erie District 2, consisting of Ballard Brady Middle School in Pepper Pike, Beachwood Middle School in Beachwood, Communion of Saints School in Cleveland Heights, Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, Hudson Middle School in Hudson, Independence Middle School in Independence, Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Mandel JDS in Beachwood, Mayfield Middle School in Mayfield Heights, Nordonia Middle School in Northfield, Shaker Heights Middle School, Solon Middle School in Solon, St. Francis of Assisi School in Gates Mills, The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike, Ruffing Montessori School in Cleveland Heights and University School in Shaker Heights.
Advancing to the Lake Erie Region competition March 13, Shaker Heights Middle School took on the Lake Erie District 2 qualifiers, as well as Lake Erie District 1 schools: Andrews Osborne Academy in Willoughby, Chagrin Falls Middle School in Chagrin Falls, Chardon Middle School in Chardon, Cornerstone Christian Academy in Willoughby, Fairport Harding High School in Fairport Harbor, Heritage Middle School in Painesville, Kenston Middle School in Bainbridge Township, Kirtland Middle School in Kirtland, Memorial Middle School in Mentor, Notre Dame Elementary School in Munson Township, Perry Middle School in Perry, Shore Middle School in Mentor, St. Joan of Arc School in Chagrin Falls, St. Rita Catholic School in Solon, West Geauga Middle School in Chester Township and Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts in Cleveland.
After both district and regional competitions, Isabel found herself receiving six best-of-round picks, ranked first in district and regional and three platinum pen awards. Most importantly, Isabel, two eighth-grade writers and four seventh-grade writers from Shaker Heights Middle School are on their way to the state tournament hosted virtually by Otterbein University in Westerville May 15.
“I was really surprised,” Isabel said. “I went into it expecting the worst, because I was just really hoping I could advance to the next competition. I wasn’t really expecting to get any awards. I remember when I finished writing my pieces for the tournament, they were submitted, and I just thought, ‘Oh, that was not as good as it could have been.’”
While Isabel found ease in writing online, she said she wished she could compete in-person with her team for the chance to meet other students from across Ohio.
Isabel looks forward to the state tournament and for the ability to compete against Ohio’s best young writers.
“I’m more excited than nervous at this point, now that I just qualified,” Isabel said. “That was my goal, really, to just get to state. I’m also excited just to get the experience of competing in it, even if I’m not able to go in person.”
Isabel is the daughter of Annie and Scott Siegel of Shaker Heights.