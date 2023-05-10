A political action committee run by two Shaker Heights teenagers that questions the ticketing and use-of-force practices by the Shaker Heights Police Department could be headed to the November ballot, and city leaders are expressing their concerns.
Created and led by Sam Klein, a political science and economics student at The Ohio State University in Columbus, and Ethan Khorana, an 11th grader at the Mastery School of Hawken in Cleveland, Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing officially launched as a community PAC in March, but has been “in the works since last fall,” Klein told the Cleveland Jewish News. Most days are filled with collecting signatures and securing donations to get the PAC’s initiative on the ballot this November, which he explained would address racial bias in police practices and lead to a safer community.
“Ethan and I were looking at some of the ticketing numbers and use of force that the city has recorded, and noticed huge disparities,” Klein, 19, said.
However, Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson told the CJN he believes there is a bigger picture that the PAC fails to address. Specifically touching on the fact most tickets issued in Shaker Heights go to those traveling through the city, and not residents, and due to the demographics of the communities surrounding Shaker Heights, Hudson said he believes the PAC is “mixing data” that doesn’t belong together.
“In 2022, 84% of all tickets went to non-Shaker residents and 8% went to Black Shaker Heights residents,” Hudson said. “The SHPD’s main focus while enforcing traffic laws is getting voluntary compliance with the rules of the road. The race of the driver is not and should never be a factor when deciding to stop a vehicle or issue a citation.”
If there was a problem with biased ticketing practices, Hudson said one might expect complaints about that, but the police department has seen “very few bias-based complaints, including anonymous complaints” filed against his officers.
“The police department has received five complaints of bias in the last three years, only one of which was sustained and it resulted in swift and appropriate discipline,” Hudson said. “To be sure, one sustained complaint of bias is one too many. However, we have no evidence of pervasive bias in ticketing in Shaker Heights. This ballot initiative is a solution in search of a problem.”
Klein was born and raised in Shaker Heights and is a 2021 graduate of Shaker Heights High School. His family attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood.
“We recognize that Shaker is the city that is supposed to be a trailblazer in a lot of issues and also prides itself in a lot of areas,” he said. “We think there (should be pride) in this area as well. You have to walk the walk and talk the talk, and we think they’re kind of faking it in this area. We want to use this issue as a launching point to then create several reforms.”
In the press release announcing the formation of the PAC, Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing claims that the city is “more dangerous” than nearly 40% of American cities, citing NeighborhoodScout, a website and online database of U.S. neighborhood analytics.
Citing the city’s 2021 Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies report, which compiles traffic warnings and citations, and has use-of-force statistics over four years from 2017 to 2020, the PAC suggests there is a rise in violent crimes in the city.
According to the CALEA report, officers ticketed 4,322 Black non-Hispanic males in comparison to 901 white non-Hispanic males in 2017; 4,332 Black non-Hispanic males and 1,139 white non-Hispanic males in 2018; 3,780 Black non-Hispanic males and 1,435 white non-Hispanic males in 2019; and 2,019 Black non-Hispanic males and 843 white non-Hispanic males in 2020. The 2022 report is currently being compiled.
Part of the ballot initiative is also dedicated to placing more resources into mental health response, as well as creating a new crisis intervention team – called the non-violent community administrators team. It would distribute tickets, patrol neighborhoods, respond to non-violent crimes and provide mental health services in those situations, Klein said.
Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss told the CJN conversations have been stunted because the PAC decided to seek a charter amendment over something like an ordinance.
“Because this group has chosen to pursue these proposals as charter amendments, there is no ability to compromise, alter or change any element of what they’ve proposed,” he said. “In other words, the proposals presented are ‘all or nothing.’ If the amendments are adopted by voters, they become part of the city’s charter, which is like its constitution. The city would be obligated to implement the charter amendments, as written, to the best of its ability. So, there is not a lot to talk about right now as there is no ability to make any changes to their proposals once the petition process has begun.”
Weiss said every person “has a right to participate fully in our democracy” and that he encourages all residents to engage with city government and civic life. The same could be said for this PAC, he added, but he also wanted to note the efforts the city was already making before the formation of the PAC.
“Shaker Heights was one of the first cities in the region to implement a mental health response program to improve crisis response to residents in need of mental health services,” he said. “Our program has been very successful to date, and is viewed as a model for other communities.”
To expand that program and push efforts toward what the PAC is seeking would require at least half of the police department’s budget and would require the city to lay off 35 of its 68 officers, Weiss said, “immediately compromising resident safety and limiting police availability to assist the new non-violent community administrators team employees when needed.”
“While city council and I are always open to ideas for improvements in the ways we deliver city services, we will never support ideas that make the city and our residents less safe,” he said.
To learn more about the Shaker Citizens for Fair Ticketing PAC and to read its amendment language, visit shakercitizensforfairticketing.com.
To read more about the city’s position, visit shakeronline.com/petition.