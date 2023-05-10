U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success. Santos, the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last fall, is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. Santos, 34, is being released from custody on a $500,000 bond following his arraignment at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities. Santos has given no indication that he plans to step aside because of his indictment.