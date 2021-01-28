Shaker Heights Board of Education seeks candidates for appointment to the Shaker Heights Public Library board of trustees. The appointment is for a seven-year term of office to fill the term of Brian Gleisser, which expires March 31.
The new board member would serve from April 1 through March 31, 2028. Applications can be found at bit.ly/2KtKtda. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.
Shaker Library is a school district library that serves the same geographic area as the schools, but is a separate political entity with an autonomous board. The board of trustees is the governing body for the library and establishes policies and approves the expenditure of funds.
The library board usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month at the main library at
16500 Van Aken Blvd. Since March and during COVID-19 restrictions, meetings have been held via Zoom.