Through a partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, Shaker Library is distributing free rapid, at-home, COVID-19 test kits at Main Library and Bertram Woods Branch.
The kits can be picked up at the reference desks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. They can also be delivered via curbside service. When Main Library is closed from March 18 through March 31, test kits will be available at the Bertram Woods branch. People who are experiencing symptoms or who do not feel well should request a test kit for curbside delivery, or ask a family member or friend to pick up a kit.
These kits, combined with the telehealth solutions provided by eMed increases access to testing, especially for those who may not be able to obtain traditional testing because of work hours, mobility or transportation issues, or care giving responsibilities.
“The Ohio Library Council made public libraries aware of this opportunity,” said Shaker Library director Amy Switzer in a news release. “Of course, I was thrilled for Shaker Library to offer this service. This is a perfect example of one of the ways the library connects our community to the resources they need.”
Residents should download a NAVICA app free from the Apple store or Google Play store and create an account.
For questions, contact eMed support at 844-943-0753.