For Washington Post education reporter Laura Meckler, growing up in Shaker Heights came with a “sense of glow” around its progressive efforts towards race and equality.
The community, which was one of the first to explore housing integration in the 1950s, was known as a crown jewel in the national movement to racially integrate schools by the 1970s. Known for its academic excellence and diversity, Shaker Heights served as a model for how white and Black students could learn and thrive together.
First exploring the successes, and downfalls, of these efforts in a 6,000-word article for The Washington Post, Meckler decided to dig deeper – resulting in her 400-page literary debut, “Dream Town: Shaker Heights and the Quest for Racial Equity,” which will be released through Henry and Holt Co. on Aug. 22.
Through interviews with other Shakerites, Meckler told the Cleveland Jewish News she wanted to attempt to answer a few questions weighing on her mind as a product of the community, namely what it will take to fulfill the promise of racial integration in America, what success looks like, and if Shaker has achieved that mission.
“I am not somebody who just wanted to write a book and was out there looking for a topic,” said Meckler, 55, of Washington, D.C. “I never really had any plans to write a book at all. I’ve been a journalist for a long time. I started reporting on this topic, originally at The Wall Street Journal and brought it with me to The Washington Post. I quickly realized how many layers there were to this story, both currently and historically.”
Meckler graduated from Shaker Heights High School. Throughout her childhood, she was a congregant of Jewish Secular Community of Cleveland, where she also became a bat mitzvah.
“As I was working on the original story, it was long – like 6,000 words,” she said. “It was the longest story I had ever written. But, I still felt like I was just scratching the surface. My editor even said to me that one paragraph could’ve been a whole chapter of a book. And when I was done with the story, I thought, you know what, I’m not done with this topic. There’s more to say.”
The original story, “This trail-blazing suburb has tried for 60 years to tackle race. What if trying isn’t enough?”, was published in 2019.
“At the time, I was finishing some other articles that would be part of a series about school integration,” she said. “I was finishing those up through the end of the year, and then 2020 dawned on us. I thought, OK, I should think about doing a book. And then the pandemic came, and I said, if not now, when? That’s when I got serious about it.”
The original article included more than 100 interviews, leaving Meckler feeling like “I was a good chunk of the way down the road,” she said. But, she quickly realized how much there was left to tell. Sixteen of the book’s 18 chapters are focused on interviews with individual Shakerites, with the story’s narrative told through their experiences.
“I spent months thinking about how to structure this,” she said, noting with newspaper articles structure is important, but writers are tasked with determining the most succinct way of delivering information. “But with the book, I wanted it to be told through people. I also realized that the same people I wanted to write about were not necessarily going to help carry the entire story. So, at one point, the idea came to me that we could have each chapter driven by a different (person). Once that came to me, it all started to fall together.”
At its core, Meckler said the book explores the idea of belonging, and how Shaker Heights decided it was going to be a place for everybody, regardless of race – “which was not the story of what happened in other parts of the country,” she said. Noting its kind of a “squishy” subject, Meckler said the book also dives into the heart of it all – creating a place where both adults and children felt they could thrive.
“It’s hard to succeed if you don’t feel like it’s your place,” she said. “I think that is a theme that runs throughout the whole book and is something that I address right in the first chapter. As I was writing, I realized how often it kept coming back.”
Meckler said what also interested her was Shaker Heights’ evolution from one extreme to the other. It started as a new community of “elite, overtly racist, wealthy Clevelanders trying to escape the city” into “an integration pioneer in housing, then schools and finally into a place that is examining very deeply what racial equity means,” she said.
Tapping into her Jewish upbringing, Meckler was clear of her role as a journalist and not an activist, never “setting out to be someone who is overtly trying to change policy or anything like that,” she said. But, she said she believes doing good journalism still moves the needle in a way. Meckler is currently a congregant at Beth Chai, a Jewish humanist congregation in Bethesda, Md.
“I have choices about what I spend my time on,” she said. “I spent my time on this because it is about the human condition. Are we one community and how do we treat one another? Do we really only care about the success of our children, or do we care about all children? I think those are all messages that Judaism speaks directly to.”
But one of the most important takeaways of the book, Meckler said, is that work like this on equity and equality “takes commitment.”
“This is a year in, year out, decade in, decade out kind of commitment,” she said. “The forces of economics, racism and social pressures bear down on communities like this every day. And you have to be committed to promoting something different. At times, I was wondering if I was writing a book about a failure. But, this is a place trying to do something different, and is still at it. That’s the message we can all take away – that whatever we’re committed to, the work may never be done.”