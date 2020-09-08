Shaker schools had added eight graduates to its alumni hall of fame.
The 2020 inductees are: Carter Bays, Coleman A. Jordan, Rebecca Frank Dallet, John L. Morgan, John Morris Russell, Kevin Snipes, Kenny Thompkins and Rev. Alyn Waller.
Bays graduated in 1993. He is a television writer and producer whose claim to fame is creating the show, “How I Met Your Mother.”
Jordan graduated in 1981. He is a professor of architecture and multimedia artist who has exhibited throughout the United States and abroad in Ghana and Kenya.
Dallet graduated in 1987. She is a jurist who was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2018.
Morgan graduated in 1986. He is a detective with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department specializing in human trafficking investigations.
Russel graduated in 1978. He is conductor of the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, music director of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra and principal pops conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Snipes graduated in 1981. He is a ceramic artist who has exhibited throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Thompkins graduated in 1977. He is a Walt Disney animator whose design work has included characters from “Winnie the Pooh” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Waller graduated in 1982. He is a revivalist pastor, vocalist and lecturer who is dedicated to social justice, health and food security initiatives.
To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community and serve as positive role models to current students.
Inductees will be introduced at a Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame assembly at Shaker Heights High School on April 9, 2021.
The eight will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony at Shaker Heights Country Club at 6:30 p.m. April 10, 2021. The celebration is open to the public. Tickets are $65 per person and may be purchased at shakerschoolsfoundation.org/alumni.