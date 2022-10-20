Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence.
The Oct. 15 induction ceremony at Shaker Heights Country Club also included the induction of Ted Mason, class of 1968; Beth Richie, class of 1975; and Clothilde Ewing, class of 1996;
Ratner spoke of his parents’ immigrant story and of how they chose to live in Shaker Heights to send him to school, something that was not available to his father, who had a fourth-grade education.
“Education was really everything,” Ratner said at the induction ceremony. “They had a bad time in Europe … and they wanted to go to a progressive area where they felt they could live without being afraid. … They felt that Shaker would be the place that they would be accepted the most as an immigrant family, and we were.”
Ratner is the founder, chairman and CEO of Forest City Ratner Corp., who according to the induction program, is widely credited with turning around Brooklyn, N.Y.. He restored Times Square, built The New York Times Building, “New York by Frank Gehry” skyscraper, the Barclays Center, MetroTech Center in Brooklyn, bought and brought the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA to Brooklyn and serves on the boards of Weill Cornell Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, founded the Center for Early Detection of Cancer. He is chairman of the Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.
Ratner said, “I remember coming back two days after my father died and everybody welcomed me” after his father died when he was 16. “My teachers were kind … and they were caring,” he said, adding that an English teacher, James Bristol, was particularly helpful to him.
Ratner added the progressive values he learned at Shaker Heights carried him through his youth and that he learned about the value of friendship there as well. The school also prepared him for his college and law school courses at Harvard College in Cambridge, Mass., and Columbia Law School in New York City, respectively.
Ratner began his career working in anti-poverty programs in New York city and later taught poverty law at Columbia Law School. After teaching, he decided to go into business in concert with Forest City Enterprises in Cleveland, working with his cousins.
Pollock, a graduate of Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., is an award-winning journalist, author, film producer and professor, who has been nominated for the Pulitzer Prize. He wrote “Skywalking: The Life and Films of George Lucas,” and is working on his first novel. He lives in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“I’m just kind of the show-biz guy who made a few interesting movies,” he said. “I went from editing the Shakerite (the Shaker Heights High School newspaper) to being a columnist at the L.A. Times. I began my love affair with movies in my junior year of Shaker and ended up producing more than a dozen” while working with actors like fellow Shaker grad Paul Newman as well as Queen Latifah and Ethan Hawke.
“Inspired by a wonderful teacher and mentor at Shaker High, I have devoted the last quarter of my life to teaching,” Pollock said. “I came into all three of my careers in ways I never expected. … Mr. (Robert) Hansen provided me with a wonderful example of a committed, knowledgeable and versatile teacher.”
Lehman is president and CEO of Hillel International, where he has brought the largest Jewish student organization in the world through the COVID-19 pandemic. The son of two Shaker Heights graduates, Judge Linda Rocker and the late Harry Lehman, who was a former U.S. congressman, Lehman said he learned so much from his time in Shaker Heights.
“I gained in terms of understanding what matters, what matters in life,” Lehman said, adding there were five things that stood out, including “that diversity matters.”
He said that these experiences informed his life as a person and as a leader at Hillel.
“Today, we have the most diverse communities ever in terms of multiple identities held by the students we serve, but also at Hillel we are not only a place where Jewish students come together, we are an institution where we have the privilege to make Jewish life available and community available to the entire campus of students.”
The second thing he said he took with him was the importance of education.
“There was such a priority within the Shaker school system of having every student given the opportunity to excel academically,” Lehman said.
At Hillel, he said, he works to create learning opportunities for the 150,000 students it serves each year.
Another lesson is that “community matters,” Lehman said. “There was a sense of spirit, there was a sense of belonging. There was a sense of being something larger than the individual. Let me tell you, that really shaped me.”
Lehman announced that his family is establishing fund in memory of his father. Through the Shaker Schools Foundation, the fund will support the political science club and offer a prize to a graduating senior interested in political science and government service.
Heller is president, CEO and co-founder of The NRP Group in Cleveland. He has helped to create one of the largest multi-family development companies in the United States, focusing on affordable housing. He also serves on the advisory board of the Campaign for Affordable Housing and the editorial advisory board for Affordable Housing Finance magazine. He serves as an officer of the board of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress. He is past president of the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, president of Ohio Jewish Communities and board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. He is serving as chair of the emergency campaign for Ukraine aid at the Jewish Federations of North America.
In his acceptance speech, Heller spoke of his wakeup call regarding diversity, equity and inclusion as part of a conversation with Mark Joseph, a professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, six years ago who had noted the lack of diversity at his company at the time. “And it has made me a better person. It has made a better company” that has become more diverse, Heller said.
He said while there is still work to do, “the roots that I have from Shaker Heights High School is what made me accepting of being on that journey. And the thought of being a lifelong learner is really what opened my heart and my mind of the importance of being on that journey.”