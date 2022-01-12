Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame recently inducted nine Shaker Heights High School graduates for 2021. Selections were made from nominations gathered from the community.
Alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community and serve as positive role models to current students.
The inductees into were:
• Robert (Bob) Barber, class of 1967, a higher education leader and political activist who helped free a U.S. citizen wrongfully imprisoned in Argentina in the 1970s.
• Hilary Beard, class of 1980, an award-winning writer, public speaker, trainer, coach and faith-walker focused on writing and educating around issues of racial equity and bias.
• The Hon. Carolyn Gold, class of 1974, an elected Judge to the San Francisco Superior Court whose career in housing rights advocacy culminated in running the Right to Civil Counsel program for tenants being evicted in San Francisco.
• Mark Davies Griffin, class of 1981, the inspector general and chief ethics officer for Cuyahoga County, who works to defend voting rights and battle public corruption.
• Ayesha Bell Hardaway, class of 1993, a legal scholar, analyst and professor of law who champions issues of social justice and police reform.
• Andrea Johnson, class of 1994, a conservationist, climate activist and tropical forest expert who works to prevent deforestation and secure the land rights of indigenous peoples.
• The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, class of 1988: a preacher, activist and author who speaks out on the issues of mass incarceration, environmental justice and economic inequality.
• Cecilia H. Render, class of 1979, a leader in corporate philanthropy who serves as executive director of the Nordson Corporation Foundation, supporting educational opportunities and advancement.
• Thomas Young, class of 1964, a Grammy and Clio award-winning lyric opera tenor who has performed leading roles with world-renowned opera companies and on Broadway.
The nine inductees join more than 310 graduates who have been inducted in the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame since it was established in 1986. The inductees will be honored at a dinner and induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 21 at Shaker Heights Country Club.
The celebration is open to the public. The inductees will address students at Shaker Heights High School in a special assembly on May 23.
Nominations for the 2022 Hall of Fame class are open and must be submitted by April 15 for consideration. To nominate alumni or to purchase tickets for the induction ceremony, visit shakerschoolsfoundation.org/alumni.