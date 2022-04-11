Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame will induct nine district graduates at a 6:30 p.m. May 21 ceremony at Shaker Heights Country Club.
Open to the public, festivities include a dinner and induction ceremony for $70 at shakerschoolsfoundation.org/alumni. Additionally, there will be a special assembly May 23 for Shaker Heights High School students in a school-only assembly. The nine inductees join more than 310 graduates who have been inducted since 1986.
This year’s inductees are: Robert “Bob” Barber (1967), Hilary Beard (1980), the Honorable Carolyn Gold (1974), Mark Davies Griffin (1981), Ayesha Bell Hardaway (1993), Andrea Johnson (1994), the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III (1988), Cecilia H. Render (1979) and Thomas Young (1964). Inductees are chosen by the Shaker Schools Foundation’s alumni committee from nominations gathered from the community. To be considered, alumni must be distinguished in their field of endeavor, make significant contributions to the community and serve as positive role models to current students, according to Shaker Schools Foundation Executive Director Holly Coughlin.
“The newest class of the Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame inductees truly embody the excellence, innovation, creativity and diversity of our school district,” David Glasner, superintendent of the Shaker Heights City School District, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “These nine graduates have made significant and lasting contributions in the fields of law, ethics, global conservation, philanthropy, the performing arts, social justice, equity and advocacy. In every sense, they are our best and brightest. We are both proud and humbled to welcome them into our Hall of Fame.”
Barber is a journalist, activist, organizer, teacher and writer, focusing on social justice work. During his career, he participated in and covered the United Farm Workers’ efforts to win union rights in the field. He also joined a campaign to gain the release of Olga Talamante, a U.S. citizen that was a political prisoner in Argentina. Later a teacher, but now retired, he continues to publish on the topic of community college-related issues and is active in the Council for the Study of Community Colleges, which honored him with its Distinguished Service Award in 2018.
Beard runs a training and development business that educates people through writing, public speaking and coaching. She has a history of running four Black health publications, writing the report that first alerted Black women to their HIV/AIDS risk. She has written or co-authored 15 books, including “Promises Kept: Raising Black Boys to Succeed in School and in Life” and “Health First: The Black Woman’s Wellness Guide,” which won an NAACP Image Award.
Gold is a San Francisco Superior Court judge. She previously served as the director of litigation and policy at the Eviction Defense Collaborative working on the implementation of the right to civil counsel in San Francisco. She was also the senior supervising attorney of landlord-tenant pro bono services at the Justice and Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco. Gold spent 18 years in private practice and has mediated over 200 cases.
Griffin is the chief ethics officer and inspector general for Cuyahoga County, where he and his agency investigate public corruption, waste, fraud and abuse. He was named “Citizen Diplomat of the Year” by the Cleveland Council on World Affairs. Griffin also designed and organized local and state voter protection programs and was honored as the “Ohio Democrat of the Year.” Previously a Peace Corps volunteer in Cameroon, West Africa, Griffin organized women’s economic development initiatives.
Hardaway is an associate professor of law, director of the Criminal Clinic and Social Justice Law Center and co-director of the Social Justice Institute at Case Western Reserve University. She serves as the deputy monitor on the Independent Monitoring Team, appointed to evaluate police reforms implemented by the city of Cleveland Police Department under a federal consent decree. In November 2017, she was elected to serve as a member of the Shaker Heights City Schools Board of Education. Hardaway is also the mother of two Shaker graduates.
Johnson is a conservationist, activist and tropical forest expert who works to reduce climate change by preventing deforestation and securing the land rights of indigenous peoples. She works on grant making and strategy with six foundations in the Climate and Land Use Alliance. Based in Costa Rica since 2012, she is working to restore a degraded cattle ranch to forest and permaculture, advises a local feminist agroecology collective and serves on the board of Osa Birds and the Gunung Palung Orangutan Conservation Program.
Moss serves as senior pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Over the last two decades, he has practiced and preached a Black theology that calls attention to the problems of mass incarceration, environmental justice and economic equality. According to a release from Shaker Schools Foundation, he credits the mentorship of his father, the REV. Otis Moss Jr. of Cleveland and the work and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., as the primary sources for his spiritual formation.
Render is the executive director of the Nordson Corporation Foundation in Westlake, where she has served since 1999, first as a program officer. She is actively involved in the Philanthropy Ohio education advisory committee and corporate funders group, and the STEM education workgroup with the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals. She was inducted into the inaugural class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame and was named a Crain’s Smart Business Progressive Woman for 2020.
Young, a Grammy and Clio award-winning lyric tenor, has appeared as a principal soloist in concert halls and opera houses in more than 30 countries. His opera credits include the world premieres of “The Death of Klinghoffer” by John Adams with San Francisco Opera; “Marco Polo” by Tan Dun with Hong Kong Festival; “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” by Anthony Davis with New York City Opera; and “Amistad” by Anthony Davis with Chicago Lyric.
Coughlin told the CJN that last year’s induction ceremony took place virtually and that the return to an in-person format is a welcome change.
“It’s important for them to connect with our students,” she said. “Hopefully, they will see themselves in the same position in 20, 30 or 40 years. People coming to campus provides that connection to our students.”
At the school assembly, students will be able to connect in small groups with hall of fame members in a roundtable-type talk following their assembly remarks. Additionally, one student is chosen for each inductee to be their point person throughout the day, attending a celebratory breakfast with them. Following the assembly, student reporters for the Shakerite will be able to interview each inductee.
“As hall of fame members reflect, they always say their favorite part is spending time with current students,” she said.