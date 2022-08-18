The sale of Shaker Square for $11 million to two nonprofit community development groups Aug. 5 is a hopeful sign to both residents and business owners in and near Cleveland’s iconic and historic east side shopping center.

“I’ve been very optimistic about the sale and the impact that it will hopefully have on Shaker Square,” Sid Good, president of Good Marketing in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 11.

Good has lived in Moreland Courts on Shaker Boulevard just east of the square for 33 years.

“I moved to Cleveland years ago when the square was on an upswing,” he said. “Many improvements were being made. It was a vibrant part of the community.”

Then things changed.

“Over the last number of years, it has experienced much more of a decline, certainly much more so during COVID,” said Good, who attends Solon Chabad. “So the prospect of having a new group come in, revitalize it, repair it – or at least begin to improve the area compared to how it is currently – is wonderful. I remain optimistic about the potential future of the area and what can be done.”

Shaker Square encompasses more than 168,000 square feet of retail, office and mixed-use space on 10 acres. It includes four two-story retail and office buildings forming the complex, 593 parking spaces, and about 2.5 acres of green space primarily forming the central park-like lawn in the center. It is the second-oldest planned shopping center in the country.

The sale was backed by two $6 million loans from the city of Cleveland. One of the loans is to be repaid within five years, the second may be partly or totally forgiven “upon transfer to a permanent owner at the city’s option,” according to the agreement.

The new owners are Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr Development, both in Cleveland.

The long-term plan is for the new owners to hold the property only for about three years and to clean and maintain it, spruce it up, tackle capital needs, possibly put the central park into community trust and ownership, and then to sell the buildings to a private developer or investor that appreciates the historic character of the square.

Shaker Square’s previous owner Coral Shaker Square LLC purchased the property in 2004, but experienced financial issues due both to the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 5 news release announcing the sale. More recently, the property has languished in foreclosure and under management of a court-appointed receiver. Stakeholders believed a sheriff’s sale would likely result in an out-of-state buyer – willing to pay the highest bid – that had little concern about the community’s interests, which would have worsened the decay and vacating of the property, harming nearby home values, according to the release.

Peter Rubin, CEO of Coral Shaker Square LLC, then-owner of the square, planned to refinance the property March 30, 2020, said Linda Warren, president of New Village Corporation, the development arm and subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress.

“Then the world shut down on March 16,” Warren told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 10. “And the bank canceled the closing.”

Coral missed its balloon payment to the bank June 30, 2020, thrusting the square into receivership by fall 2020, Warren said.

Overall occupancy rate at the square is 83%, with 55% of the office space under lease and all of the ground-floor storefronts under lease, she said.

“We just know if you don’t have reputational risk as an owner, you often just don’t really give a hoot,” Warren said.

By December 2020, Tania Menesse, CEO and president of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, became concerned about the prospects for the square, specifically that it might fall into the hands of an out-of-town owner with little interest in its vitality, according to the release.

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress signed a letter of intent with Coral Shaker Square LLC to buy the property. A buyer’s representative offered $8.9 million, which was rejected by the lender. Restaurateur Brandon Chrostowski, founder of Edwin’s Leadership & Restaurant Institute – one of the square’s key tenants – offered $5 million. His offer went unanswered, according to Warren.

A buyer’s representative for the nonprofits was told by the lender only a full-price offer would be accepted, encompassing all of the penalties and late fees, and that the lender was prepared to bid at a sheriff’s sale, Warren said.

Rubin contributed $1 million in personal funds to help the nonprofits acquire the property, resulting in a price drop from $12 million to $11 million, Warren said.

“Thanks to the CJN for reaching out to me even though I’m not going to comment.” Rubin told the CJN Aug. 17. “It’s the only media source that reached out to me.”

Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and Burten Bell Carr then approached conventional banks for financing and the city of Cleveland. City leaders in then-Mayor Frank G. Jackson’s administration decided in the fall of 2021 to finance the sale wholly in order to have maximum control of Shaker Square.

Cleveland City Council approved the loans under the administration of Mayor Justin Bibb, Jackson’s successor, April 11. Funds from the Urban Development Action Grant were used to make both of the loans fully backing the purchase.

Warren described the first loan as a $6 million, interest only, 2% five-year note with no prepayment penalty if the loan is repaid in the third or fourth years. She said the second loan has 0% interest for five years and is renewable for a second five years at an escalating rate.

In addition to the loans from the city of Cleveland, the two nonprofits raised $5.25 million separately to stabilize the square, Warren said, with $4 million dedicated to deferred maintenance, capital improvements and tenant improvements, and $1.25 million for soft costs.

That $5.25 million came from several sources: a $250,000 grant from the St. Luke’s Foundation; a $500,000 grant from the Gund Foundation; $1 million loan from Cleveland Development Advisors; a $500,000 loan that was set to be approved by Village Capital Corporation at an Aug. 18 meeting; a $1 million loan from the Cleveland Foundation, which will be voted on in November; and a $2 million grant request to Cuyahoga County, with legislation being prepared for introduction and passage, possibly in September.

Three main anchors account for 44% of the income at the square, Warren said: Dave’s Supermarket, CVS Pharmacy and Atlas Cinemas at Shaker Square.

“We are glad to be getting owners vested in the future of Shaker Square and its tenants,” David Saltzman, who handles operations, finance and strategy at Dave’s Supermarkets and Lucky’s Markets, said in the news release announcing the sale.

Closing costs, legal fees, accounting and other soft costs are estimated at $1 million, including $600,000 operating and debt service reserves.

“We have no idea what the actual costs are going to be,” Warren said regarding capital needs, adding the receiver did not allow full access to the property prior to sale.

Warren said the nonprofits based their estimate of capital needs on a January 2020 assessment that Coral had done as part of its application for refinance.

At 8 a.m. Aug. 8, the new property manager, CRESCO Playhouse Square Management, and an engineer for the insurance agency for the property began a walk-through of tenant spaces “to just get a feel for starting the capital needs assessment,” Warren said.

Writing up the specifications and assessment from that walk-through is expected to take three months to complete, she said.

“It’s a whole spec sheet on every unit, every linear foot of rotted wood around the windows, etc.,” Warren said. “It’s a time-consuming process.

“We want to send a message that we are a local owner with a commitment to improving Cleveland’s neighborhoods,” Warren said. “What we’re trying to do is to make sure that we’re thoughtful every step of the way.”

In the meantime, the initial cleanup is beginning within the next two weeks.

Hallie Bram Kogelschatz is CEO and president of shark&minnow, a business at Shaker Square. Kogelschatz, whose plans to expand at the square were stymied in the past, said they are now able to begin that expansion.

“I’m really excited by the work that Cleveland Neighborhood Progress has already begun to do, even prior to the transaction going through,” Kogelschatz told the CJN Aug. 8. “They’ve come in, they’ve really listened to merchants. I feel that they’ve spent a great deal of time – both CNP and Burten Bell Carr – interviewing neighborhood residents, making sure that this is really a strong moment for Shaker Square as an asset, both for the business and the residential community, and looking at what it wants to be in the future.”

Kogelschatz expressed confidence that the nonprofit developers will follow through.

“I feel they’ve taken a really comprehensive approach,” she said. “I also have seen evidence of their willingness to really take a deep dive into the condition of the infrastructure.”

That’s important to Kogelschatz, who as a tenant has experienced a number of problems in shark&minnow’s space due to deferred maintenance.

“They really want to stabilize the square,” said Kogelschatz, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “They want to make sure that it’s an asset for generations to come. And I see that process beginning to happen.”

Warren said the nonprofits will also look at the central green space – possibly using a community trust to transfer ownership, endow and manage that public space at the heart of the square.

She said, “Between the wealthier residents at Moreland Courts and residents of more modest means, we want to explore a community trust ownership of the green space. So, could we do a campaign? This is all being explored in this first year.”

Warren said the nonprofits are in a particularly good position to structure this kind of arrangement.

“We could then both set up the structure for the ongoing maintenance of the square and the programming and the community input about the treatment of that public space, and then provide the new owner with just the real estate – the physical brick buildings to maintain – and not have the additional cost of the public space,” she said.

Once the square is on more solid footing, the plan is to sell the asset, Warren said, although the nonprofits might stay in as partners if a new private owner requests it.

Warren said in addition, the nonprofits will research how to cultivate customer loyalty as well, banking on the cache and history of Shaker Square.

Leslie Dunn, who has lived at Moreland Courts for four years and on Shaker Boulevard in Shaker Heights for many years before, told the CJN she’s optimistic about the new ownership of Shaker Square.

“My reaction is positive in that it seems at least for the moment to settle the question of what was going to happen to Shaker Square,” said Dunn, who is a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. “Shaker Square has been a wonderful place. I’ve known it since I was a child. It has the ability, still, to be a wonderful community resource for the wide variety of communities that are around it. And that’s my hope for it.”