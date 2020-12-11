Gary S. Shamis, CEO of managerial and operational consulting firm Winding River Consulting in Solon, was named to “the top 100 most influential people in accounting” annual list by public accountant information resource website Accounting Today.
Accounting Today’s top-100 list of influential people in accounting aims to showcase “the thought leaders, change-makers, regulators and other leaders who are shaping the profession, and the issues that they face as they chart the future of accounting,” according to its website.
While Shamis’ name has been included on Accounting Today’s list more than a dozen times throughout his 40 years he served as managing partner of firm SS&G, Inc., this is his first time appearing after establishing Winding River Consulting in 2016, according to a news release.
“It’s always an honor to be named to this list with peers who are providing a positive influence on our industry,” said Shamis, a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, said in the release. “Particularly in a year like this, with overwhelming uncertainty, there is something to be said for the professionals who are providing steadfast support. I’m proud to be counted among them.”
Shamis is also the founder of Managing Partner Bootcamp, a small, interactive group program developed to provide firm leaders the ability to learn leadership skills required in today’s competitive market over a matter of days.
“Many accountants have learned valuable lessons for success of the firm that Shamis built in the 1990s, but now they can learn directly from the man himself, through his books, articles, webinars, roundtables and inventive bootcamps on practice management,” Accounting Today said in the release. “Having been there and done that, Shamis is now showing the rest of the profession how.”