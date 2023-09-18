Engage! Cleveland’s second annual Generation NEXT Awards event from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at Stillwater Place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will honor 21 companies and individuals working to attract young professionals to Cleveland.
Among the honorees will be Gary Shamis, founder and immediate past board chair of Engage! Cleveland, as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. Now principal of Winding River Consulting, Shamis was CEO of the accounting firm SS&G Inc. before it combined with BDO USA in 2014. He is also a past board chair of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
“Gary Shamis really was a visionary in this space,” Ashley Basile Oeken, founding and current president of Engage! Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Well before people were talking about young professional talent, attraction and engagement, Gary was already thinking about it as he was building his firm, SS&G.”
About 15 years ago, Shamis was looking at other cities and communities and found a consultant working in this space, she said. He then organized and partially self-funded a session to bring her to speak to the Greater Cleveland community. As he and a handful of others developed a business plan for what would become Engage! Cleveland, Shamis met with foundations, corporations and individuals to receive the initial funding.
As board chair of Engage! Cleveland, Shamis served a unique term, stretched to four years instead of the typical three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I think it’s really come full circle in terms of him having a vision and then where we are today,” Oeken said.
The other awards are given in five categories to honorees from small, mid-size, large and nonprofit/government/public sector organizations. The five award categories are Company of the Year, Program of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Engage! Cleveland Employer Member of the Year.
The event will open up with a networking reception and breakfast, so Oeken recommends bringing along business cards. Then the program will begin with opening remarks and a video montage about Engage! Cleveland and the award ceremony.
Unlike last year, which featured one video of all the winners, this year there will be five videos featuring the winners of each of the five categories as they are announced and presented with the award. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be saved for last as Shamis will be invited to speak at the podium and receive his award, Oeken said.
After last year’s event quickly sold out with 230 people, Engage! Cleveland decided to book a larger venue this year and has almost sold out again with a capacity for 300.