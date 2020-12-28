Justin E. Herdman’s three-year tenure as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, has been heralded by two leaders in the Jewish community as effective at targeting hate and anti-Semitism.
Lee C. Shapiro, regional director of AJC Cleveland, called Herdman.a friend to the Jewish community, while James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, thanked him for his service to Ohio and the country.
“He has always been receptive to our concerns about rising anti-Semitism and security issues, listened intently, and acted accordingly,” Shapiro wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 17 email, after Herdman announced his resignation, effective Jan. 8. “A trusted public servant, Justin brought a keen intellect, deep commitment, and integrity to his work.”
In his current post, Herdman became a vocal advocate for the need to address the surge in white supremacy-related violence and threats to the public.
Herdman oversaw the 2019 prosecution of James P. Reardon after the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in Youngstown was tagged in a social media post.
“He spoke eloquently about the threat of white nationalism in this country, and he showed that he is a leader committed to fighting hate,” Pasch wrote in a Dec. 28 email to the CJN, referring to Herdman’s speech at the time of that arrest.
Herdman brought more than 250 people together for a multi-denominational conversation about supporting all faiths and securing places of worship.
His office prosecuted Damon Joseph for planning an attack on Toledo-area synagogues in 2018 in the first indictment across the country alleging both national security violations and hate crimes offenses
His office also prosecuted Mathew Slatzer, an avowed Canton white supremacist, after Slatzer entered a Stow Dollar General May 5 with a hatchet and a sword and asked for directions to Kent State University in Kent where there were “a lot of Jews” Slatzer was due to be sentenced Dec. 29 in U.S. District Court in Akron.
Herdman began serving in his current capacity Aug. 21, 2017, as an appointee of President Donald Trump.
In May, Trump nominated him to become U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., which Herdman accepted. He was expected to remain in Cleveland until the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment. He announced his resignation Dec. 16.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bridget Brennan will be sworn-in as Acting U.S. Attorney upon the effective date of Herdman’s resignation.
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate his replacement subject to confirmation of the U.S. Senate, according to The Associated Press.
“We wish him all the best in his next endeavor and look forward to continuing our work with the office, under the leadership of Bridget Brennan,” Shapiro wrote.