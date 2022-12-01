shark&minnow, a multi-disciplinary, independently and women-owned strategy and design consultant firm, has launched its seventh annual iteration of its #sharkATTACK campaign.
Previous iterations of this campaign uplifted local nonprofits, but this year, shark&minnow is shifting the focus to women-owned small businesses and minority business enterprises in Northeast Ohio that are still working to overcome COVID-19 pandemic-related economic challenges.
As part of the campaign, the company will support a small business by donating its expertise in strategy, marketing and design to support its mission. The selected small business will have the opportunity to present its unique business challenge to the firm’s team, and in exchange, be provided with one day of consulting and strategic and actionable planning that can help them turn their challenge into an opportunity, according to the news release.
“During this time of year in particular, we’re all looking for meaningful ways to give back and uplift the community around us,” shark&minnow chief strategy officer Eric Kogelschatz said in the release. “I’m proud of the generosity of our team and we look forward to partnering with a small business in need to build a more vibrant region.”
Applications for #sharkATTACK are due before noon Dec. 9. The chosen company will be announced Dec. 10.
In accordance with the Ohio Department of Development’s Minority Business Enterprise Program, the application is open to businesses that are at least 51% minority-owned by a member of one or more of the following groups: Black or African American, Native American, Hispanic or Latino, and Asian. Additionally, shark&minnow is opening applications to businesses that are veteran, religious minority, LGBTQIA+ and/or women-owned.
To learn more, visit sharkandminnow.com or apply directly at bit.ly/3H744dQ.