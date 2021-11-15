shark&minnow recently announced its seventh annual #sharkATTACK, which acts in conjunction with #GivingTuesday Nov. 30. The movement brings together businesses and communities across the globe to champion the worthy causes they believe in.
Each year, shark&minnow joins the #GivingTuesday movement and global day of giving with its annual #sharkAttack. As one of the company’s ongoing efforts and commitment to building a brighter community, the creators, and innovators at shark&minnow champion a worthy cause by donating expertise in strategy and design to a deserving nonprofit in Greater Cleveland, according to a news release.
“Civic engagement is very important to us, as a firm and as individuals,” shark&minnow chief strategy officer Eric Kogelschatz said in a news release. “Giving Tuesday is a celebration of generosity, entrepreneurialism and community. We look forward to continuing to support our city’s philanthropic endeavors.”
The selected organization will have the opportunity to present their unique business challenge to shark&minnow’s team and, in exchange, be provided with a strategic and actionable plan that empowers the organization to turn their presented challenge into an opportunity.
Greater Cleveland nonprofit organizations should submit their application for the sixth annual #sharkATTACK at sharkandminnow.com/givingtuesday before noon Nov.1. The chosen organization will be announced Nov. 19.