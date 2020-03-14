The Shaw JCC of Akron and the Schultz Campus will close from 6 p.m. March 15 through April 3, according to a March 14 email signed by John Keverkamp, Shaw JCC executive director.
The closure is due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The state announced March 14 that there are now 26 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ohio, including two in Summit County.
The email said the closure will affect all programs and activities at the Shaw JCC with the exception of the Mandel Early Childhood Education Center. The ECE will remain open until the close of business March 18 to allow families to make any necessary arrangements and then will be closed through April 3. Parents are encouraged to keep their children home prior to the closure.
The Jewish Community Board of Akron, Jewish Family Service of Akron and Beth El Congregation will be closed during this time as well.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.